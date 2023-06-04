HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ford Mustang Mach E Ev Catches Fire In This Country. Details Here

Ford Mustang Mach-E EV catches fire in this country. Details here

In the recent past, several electric vehicle fire incidents have been reported across the world. As the number of electric vehicles is increasing on the road, the number of thermal incidents involving EVs being reported too is rising. The latest addition to this list is a Ford Mustang Mach-E, which caught fire in Gdansk, Poland.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2023, 13:43 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Despite the fire, the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover ended up mostly undamaged aside from its battery pack. (Image: Twitter/KM PSP w Gdańsku)
Despite the fire, the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover ended up mostly undamaged aside from its battery pack. (Image: Twitter/KM PSP w Gdańsku)

Several images have surfaced online showing the Ford Mustang Mach-E's underbody is engulfed in fire. However, surprisingly, the electric crossover was not damaged completely, unlike the other EV fire incidents, where the electric cars or two-wheelers were totalled in the fire. The tweets reveal that authorities were able to successfully extinguish the blaze and even salvage a considerable portion of the vehicle within a span of just a few hours.

Also Read : This city plans to train firefighters on how to specifically control EV fires

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Ecosport
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Freestyle
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Aspire
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Figo
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹32.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

A video depicting the Mustang Mach-E after the incident reveals that the damage was significantly minimized. To prevent the fire from engulfing the entire vehicle, the firefighters elevated one side of the SUV and continuously directed water onto the EV's battery pack. Also, the firefighters reached the scene promptly, which helped in arresting the fire before engulfing the entire vehicle.

In many cases, when an electric vehicle catches fire, by the time the fire is under control, the EV suffers from significant damage or is completely destroyed. However, in this case, the particular Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover ended up mostly undamaged aside from its battery pack. Usually, lithium-ion battery-powered vehicles are significantly less prone to fire compared to their Fossil fuel-driven internal combustion engine-powered counterparts. However, once an EV is in fire, the intensity of the thermal incident is much higher than an ICE vehicle fire. This makes dousing the electric vehicle fire highly challenging compared to an ICE vehicle fire.

Polish news website Trojmiasto has reported that this is the second EV fire incident in Poland. The previous case involved a Mercedes EV, which took the firefighters almost 21 hours to douse the fire.

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2023, 13:43 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Ford Mustang Ford Mustang Mach E electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 754 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city