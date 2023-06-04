Ford Mustang Mach-E EV catches fire in this country. Details here

In the recent past, several electric vehicle fire incidents have been reported across the world. As the number of electric vehicles is increasing on the road, the number of thermal incidents involving EVs being reported too is rising. The latest addition to this list is a Ford Mustang Mach-E, which caught fire in Gdansk, Poland.

Several images have surfaced online showing the Ford Mustang Mach-E's underbody is engulfed in fire. However, surprisingly, the electric crossover was not damaged completely, unlike the other EV fire incidents, where the electric cars or two-wheelers were totalled in the fire. The tweets reveal that authorities were able to successfully extinguish the blaze and even salvage a considerable portion of the vehicle within a span of just a few hours.

— Bartłomiej Derski (@bderski) June 2, 2023

A video depicting the Mustang Mach-E after the incident reveals that the damage was significantly minimized. To prevent the fire from engulfing the entire vehicle, the firefighters elevated one side of the SUV and continuously directed water onto the EV's battery pack. Also, the firefighters reached the scene promptly, which helped in arresting the fire before engulfing the entire vehicle.

In many cases, when an electric vehicle catches fire, by the time the fire is under control, the EV suffers from significant damage or is completely destroyed. However, in this case, the particular Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover ended up mostly undamaged aside from its battery pack. Usually, lithium-ion battery-powered vehicles are significantly less prone to fire compared to their Fossil fuel-driven internal combustion engine-powered counterparts. However, once an EV is in fire, the intensity of the thermal incident is much higher than an ICE vehicle fire. This makes dousing the electric vehicle fire highly challenging compared to an ICE vehicle fire.

Polish news website Trojmiasto has reported that this is the second EV fire incident in Poland. The previous case involved a Mercedes EV, which took the firefighters almost 21 hours to douse the fire.

