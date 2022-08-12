Ford CEO praises F-150 Lightning EV, says ‘take that Elon Musk’

Ford introduced the F-150 Lightning pickup truck last year following which the EV already received more than 2,00,000 reservations.

Ford CEO Jim Farley, while talking about the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck, took a dig at Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck has already hit the roads in the United States even as Tesla enthusiasts still wait to get their hands on the Tesla Cybertrauck. And this is reason enough for Farley to believe that Ford is one step ahead of the EV maker. Exclaiming in a recent event, “Take that Elon Musk!" the Ford CEO stressed on accomplishments of the company's first fully electric pickup truck.

Farley in a recent event where he was sharing about the company's investment in solar energy discussed about the brand's first electric pickup truck, the Ford F-150 Lightning EV. As per reports, Farley said the automaker is on a mission to lead an electric and digital revolution. “And I have to say the shining light for us at Ford is this beautiful Lightning made right down the road in Dearborn, right here in the state of Michigan, already the leader of all EV pickup trucks in our industry in the United States," he was quoted in a report followed by the statement, “Take that, Elon Musk." To this, Musk gave his response on Twitter. His tweet stated, “Thanks, but I already have one."

Now, this response may make many scratch their heads as he did not specifically mention if he owned a Tesla Cybertruck or a Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

Ford introduced the F-150 Lightning pickup truck last year following which the EV already received more than 2,00,000 reservations. Ford recently launched the F-150 Lightning EV in the US market while the much-waited Tesla Cybertruck which was showcased for the first time in 2019 is yet to enter production. After multiple delays, Musk announced that the Tesla Cybertruck will be entering series production in mid-2023.

