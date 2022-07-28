Ford unveils 2023 F-150 Lightning pick-up truck purpose-built for police

Currently, Ford Pro customers include more than 12,000 police departments across the US.

Ford has launched the purpose-built F-150 Lightning pickup truck for police fleet in the US, called Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV. The vehicle is modern, always-on work-ready truck and will help police departments save costs, drive efficiency and accelerate customers' sustainability goals. Ford vehicles have been in use in police departments for more than 70 years.

Currently, Ford Pro customers include more than 12,000 police departments across the US and its police vehicle lineup outsells all other police vehicles combined. “Pro Power Onboard can serve as a mobile power source to light up evening accident scenes on the highway, the electric powertrain helps to potentially reduce costs associated with fuel and scheduled maintenance," said Nate Oscarson, Ford Pro national government sales manager.

The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV blends familiar Built Ford Tough power and performance, including available sub-four-second 0-60 mph acceleration capabilities.

In terms of technology, the vehicle uses Intelligent Range, SYNC 4, over-the-air Ford Power Up software updates and Ford Co-Pilot 360 technology, including Automatic Emergency Braking and Blindspot Information System.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV is designed to handle specialized departmental needs such as assisting at an accident or crime scene or giving departments the ability to tow a boat or trailer.

On the inside, the Ford F-150 Lightning Police vehicle comes with a12-inch digital cluster screen and 12-inch landscape-style touchscreen on the center stack. Further, police-grade heavy-duty cloth seats with reduced bolsters help officers enter and exit the vehicle more easily.

There are built-in steel intrusion plates in the front seatbacks. The vehicle has red/blue, amber/white roof-mounted LED warning beacons. There is also an upfit-friendly reinforced instrument panel top tray for easy mounting of police equipment. It gets easy-to-clean vinyl rear seats and vinyl flooring as well.

