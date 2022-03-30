HT Auto
EV batteries can last for 15 years, claims Tesla co-founder JB Straubel: Report

The best battery warranty currently offered by an EV manufacturer in the world, is 10 years.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2022, 12:40 PM
The majority of the electric car makers currently offer up to 8 years of warranty on batteries.

EV batteries should last as long as 15 years, claims JB Straubel, one of Tesla's five co-founders and long-time chief technology officer of the EV manufacturer. Straubell, who is an expert on EV batteries and was responsible for Tesla's battery development program until 2019, said that an EV can be used easily for 15 years in most cases. “I think people will probably keep the batteries in their cars for a long time and really extract as much utility as they can. I also think battery life will probably track with the vehicle life," he said at CERAweek2022.

(Also Read: Battery swapping could be the answer to EV fire: Details here)

Straubell was the key person behind Tesla's battery cell design, supply chain and the first Gigafactory concept through the production ramp of the Model 3. His comment comes as an interesting take on the EV battery shelflife, as the best battery warranty currently offered by an EV manufacturer in the world, is 10 years, which is for Kia's Niro EV, EV6 and Soul EV.

In most cases, electric car manufacturers offer up to eight years of warranty on their batteries. Even Tesla offers a warranty for its Model S and Model X cars' batteries for eight years.

Considering that, Straubell's comment indicates that EV batteries should last 50 per cent more than the best battery warranty currently available in the market. It also indicates that an electric vehicle can easily ply on roads for a longer duration compared to a petrol or diesel vehicle, as the majority of ICE vehicle owners change their vehicles after around 5-7 years.

As Straubel's comment indicates the shelf life of the current battery technology, there are research going on for more improved technology. With that, the battery life could be even higher as well.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2022, 12:39 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV battery electric mobility EV
