Battery swapping could be the answer to EV fire: Details here

In case of battery swapping, the EV battery can be cooled down when it’s charged outside of the vehicle.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Mar 2022, 02:32 PM
Battery swapping infrastructure presented by EV startup Bounce.
In recent times, several electric vehicle fire incidents have made headlines. While the risk of EV fire is significantly low compared to ICE vehicles, the intensity of an EV fire can be very high, because of the battery materials. While a fire involving an electric vehicle is something no one can predict, there are some steps to avoid a potentially hazardous fire. Battery swapping technology can one of them.

(Also read: IOC launches battery swapping facility for quick recharge of electric vehicles)

In case of battery swapping, the EV battery can be cooled down when it’s charged outside of the vehicle while charging the battery inside the vehicle reduces the chance of cooling down significantly. Thermal irregularities like higher temperature can be one of the causes of fire involving an electric vehicle. In such cases, battery swapping can be the answer to EV fire.

How does battery swapping work?

Battery swapping is one of the most efficient methods of EV battery charging and reducing downtime of the vehicle. In this process, when an electric vehicles' battery drains out, the EV owner can reach a battery-swapping station where he or she takes out the drained battery and replaces it with a fully charged one.

The drained battery is usually very hot at that time due to the constant use. It gets cooling time at the battery swapping station while being recharged. On the other hand, the driver replaces it with a fully charged battery that is cooled down. This reduces the risk of fire for the EV battery.

Which EV companies offer battery swapping in India?

Bounce is one of the electric vehicle manufacturers that offer battery swapping services. The electric two-wheeler company offers battery-as-a-service along with its Infinity electric scooter. Recently, another electric two-wheeler manufacturer BattRE too has introduced a similar service for its consumers.

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2022, 02:32 PM IST
TAGS: EV battery electric vehicle electric car electric mobility
