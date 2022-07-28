HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Electric I10 Hatchback? Hyundai Plans Affordable Ev For Select Markets

Electric i10 hatchback? Hyundai plans affordable EV for select markets

Hyundai is working on a small electric car that would sit below its Ioniq model range.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jul 2022, 12:54 PM
File photo of Hyundai logo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo of Hyundai logo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo of Hyundai logo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo of Hyundai logo used for representational purpose.

Hyundai has some big plans to take a commanding position in the constantly evolving world of electric vehicles (EVs) and is now reportedly planning a small electric hatchback that would sit below its Ioniq range of EVs which include the likes of Ioniq 5 and the under-development Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7. With an eye on taking affordable options to the masses, this planned electric hatchback could be a successor to the i10 model that has fared reasonably well in markets where offered.

According to a report in Auto News Europe, Hyundai has a keen eye out on the price structuring of its EV options that are outside the purview of Ioniq lineup. The report mentions that Hyundai Motor Europe’s Marketing Chief Andreas-Christoph Hofmann has confirmed that such a model is being developed and that its price in the European markets could be around 20,000 euros or approximately 16 lakh. The eventual price would depend on a variety of factors and would vary from country to country.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Sponsored
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
View Details
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Hofmann also highlighted that electric versions of small cars are challenging to manufacture and sell because of both technical reasons as well as pricing structures. It is largely believed that when it comes to EVs, margins are a lot smaller in small EVs than in fully-loaded sedans or SUVs.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Here in India, Hyundai plans to drive out the Ioniq 5 and is likely to price it attractively - in comparative terms - as it would be locally-assembled. But developing markets like India could also be targeted by brands with small EVs that would sit around 10 lakh to 12 lakh price bracket. At present, Tata Motors has a strong grip over the small EV market here but its most affordable EV for individual buyers - Tigor EV - is priced at 12 lakh before taxes. MG Motor and Hyundai are also present in the EV space with ZS EV and Kona, respectively. While MG plans to drive out a more affordable EV here in 2023, others like Mahindra & Mahindra are also learnt to be putting finishing touches to their respective models.

First Published Date: 28 Jul 2022, 12:54 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Motor Company Hyundai Grand i10 Grand i10 i10
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation
Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

World’s biggest crude exporter plans record hike, may hit fuel prices in India
World’s biggest crude exporter plans record hike, may hit fuel prices in India
Sound absorbing tyres for electric cars launched in India. Check what's special
Sound absorbing tyres for electric cars launched in India. Check what's special
Mahindra XUV400 EV spotted under wraps ahead of launch, will rival Tata Nexon EV
Mahindra XUV400 EV spotted under wraps ahead of launch, will rival Tata Nexon EV
Kerala government to launch its own online e-taxi service
Kerala government to launch its own online e-taxi service
How to use Google Street View for navigation
How to use Google Street View for navigation

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city