Ceat launches EV tyres specially designed for electric buses

The new electric bus tyres deliver 30 per cent higher mileage, 30 per cent better rolling resistance, and 50 per cent reduction in tyre noise.

Ceat Tyres has launched Winenergy X3-R CV tyres, which are specially built for electric buses. The tyre manufacturer claims that these tyres have features which have been tested for ride and handling and are specific to the requirements of electric buses for use on urban roads. The EV tyres are available in two sizes - 295/80R22.5 and 255/70R22.5.

The company claims that these tyres deliver 30 per cent higher mileage, 30 per cent better rolling resistance, and 50 per cent reduction in tyre noise as compared to regular tyres. These parameters are particularly important in electric vehicles, claims the tyre manufacturing company.

Speaking about the launch of these tyres, Arnab Banerjee, COO, Ceat, said that Indian cities could look forward to the further deployment of electric buses, which provide for sustainable, air and noise pollution-free transit for commuters. “Indian cities can look forward to the further deployment of electric buses which provide for a sustainable, air and noise pollution-free transit for commuters. With the launch of CEAT’s WINENERGY X3-R EV tyres, we are pleased to be able to offer tyres specifically designed for our EV OEMs, and to help in making urban transport cost-effective, cleaner, and smoother," he further added.

The company further claimed that these tyres come with an all-steel tubeless construction with a robust casing to cater to the high torque. The tyres have low rolling resistance for better mileage.

