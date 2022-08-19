HT Auto
Bengaluru to get more than 900 electric buses from Tata Motors

Tata Motors will be supplying, operating and manufacturing electric buses to Bengaluru.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Aug 2022, 09:23 AM
File photo of Tata Starbus EV.
Tata Motors has won an order of 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Bengaluru will be getting Tata's Starbuses. Under the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain 12-metre electric buses for a period of 12 years, as per the contract. The order is a part of the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited which has a Grand Challenge initiative under the government agency of procuring 5,450 electric buses in five metro cities. These cities are Delhi, Kolkata, Surat, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Many cities now are now slowly shifting to electric buses in order to reduce pollution levels and for growing towards clean and sustainable urban mass mobility. Tata Motors is currently one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers in India and also has one of the largest line-ups of electric vehicles. Their electric vehicles have been relatively reliable

Various other states have also started adding electric buses to their fleet. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced that it will deploy 300 electric buses worth 500 crore, which will be supplied to it by Olectra Greentech. The buses will be delivered to the Telangana Transport Department over a period of 20 months, and under the FAME-II scheme of the government.

Tata Motors also has an order from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The contract for Delhi is the same as the Bengaluru so the manufacturer will be maintaining the buses in Delhi also. Delhi Transport Corporation has ordered 1,500 electric buses. On the other hand, West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has ordered 1,180 electric buses. Till now, Tata Motors has supplied more than 715 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 40 million kilometres. The manufacturer has a target to deliver 1,180 electric buses by 2023 end. They are also working on the requisite charging infrastructure.

First Published Date: 19 Aug 2022, 09:23 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Starbus EV Starbus EV electric bus EVs electric vehicles EV
