HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Becomes Costlier In India Yet Again

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter becomes costlier in India yet again

Bajaj Auto has hiked the pricing of the majority of its two-wheeler portfolio in India, including Chetak. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jul 2022, 01:59 PM
Chetak from Bajaj.
Chetak from Bajaj.
Chetak from Bajaj.
Chetak from Bajaj.

Bajaj Auto has hiked the pricing of the majority of its two-wheeler portfolio in India. While the likes of Pulsar and Avenger bikes have become expensive to buy, the company has now also hiked the prices of its electric scooter - Chetak. Following the latest price hike, the Chetak now costs 1.54 lakh, ex-showroom Pune. At this price, the battery-powered offering from Bajaj now stands at a whopping 12,749 more expensive than its previous price tag of 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). 

(Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 400 with factory-fitted touring accessories launched. Check price)

Apart from the hike in price, the rest of the details remain unchanged. The overall design and styling, features, and specifications of the scooter have been carried forward as is. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹38,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹40,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹59,900 - 62,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹64,990 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The company has managed to record sales of over 14,000 units of the Chetak since its launch in 2019. Moreover, the brand is now looking forward to ramping up the deliveries for the customers with the increased production courtesy of its new manufacturing plant in Akurdi, Pune. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto inaugurates new Akrudi EV plant to boost Chetak's production)

The company has already started rolling out EVs from this plant which is capable of producing close to 5 lakh EVs per year. The Pune-based two-wheeler maker is also eying this plant to produce electric vehicles for its other brands such as KTM, Husqvarna, and Gas Gas. Chetak Technology Ltd and its vendor partners have promised to be investing nearly 750 crores in the new plant. This facility spreads over half a million square feet and is expected to generate employment for 11,000 people. This will also be home to the company's future electric vehicle lineup.

 

First Published Date: 14 Jul 2022, 01:59 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Chetak Electric scooter Chetak EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

BMW G 310 RR leaked fully undisguised ahead of launch tomorrow
BMW G 310 RR leaked fully undisguised ahead of launch tomorrow
India's fuel demand rises 16.3% in June over excise duty cut, delayed monsoon
India's fuel demand rises 16.3% in June over excise duty cut, delayed monsoon
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter becomes costlier in India yet again
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter becomes costlier in India yet again
In pics: Triumph TE-1 e-bike is lightning fast, sprints 0-100kmph in 3.6 seconds
In pics: Triumph TE-1 e-bike is lightning fast, sprints 0-100kmph in 3.6 seconds
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city