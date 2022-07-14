Bajaj Chetak electric scooter becomes costlier in India yet again

Bajaj Auto has hiked the pricing of the majority of its two-wheeler portfolio in India, including Chetak.

Bajaj Auto has hiked the pricing of the majority of its two-wheeler portfolio in India. While the likes of Pulsar and Avenger bikes have become expensive to buy, the company has now also hiked the prices of its electric scooter - Chetak. Following the latest price hike, the Chetak now costs ₹1.54 lakh, ex-showroom Pune. At this price, the battery-powered offering from Bajaj now stands at a whopping ₹12,749 more expensive than its previous price tag of ₹1.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).

Apart from the hike in price, the rest of the details remain unchanged. The overall design and styling, features, and specifications of the scooter have been carried forward as is.

The company has managed to record sales of over 14,000 units of the Chetak since its launch in 2019. Moreover, the brand is now looking forward to ramping up the deliveries for the customers with the increased production courtesy of its new manufacturing plant in Akurdi, Pune.

The company has already started rolling out EVs from this plant which is capable of producing close to 5 lakh EVs per year. The Pune-based two-wheeler maker is also eying this plant to produce electric vehicles for its other brands such as KTM, Husqvarna, and Gas Gas. Chetak Technology Ltd and its vendor partners have promised to be investing nearly ₹750 crores in the new plant. This facility spreads over half a million square feet and is expected to generate employment for 11,000 people. This will also be home to the company's future electric vehicle lineup.

