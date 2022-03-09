HT Auto
Ather Energy to source its electric scooters' components from Bharat FIH

Ather Energy aims to scale up its electric scooter production from 120,000 to 400,000 per year at its Hosur plant.
Ather Energy on Wednesday has announced its partnership with Bharat FIH, to develop and manufacture key components for its electric scooters. Bharat FIH will provide Ather Energy with the components for electric scooters like Ather 450X and 450 Plus, claims the EV maker. Ather also said that Bharat FIH will manufacture Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assemblies for Battery Management Systems, dashboard assembly, Peripheral Controlling Units, and Drive Control Modules.

(Also Read: Ather Energy sells 2,042 electric scooters in February)

Ather also said that these products will be manufactured on a ‘Turn-Key" model, including managing the supply chain logistics and raw material procurement for Ather Energy. Bharat FIH has already begun the production of components for Ather scooters.

Ather Energy aims to scale up its electric scooter production from 120,000 to 400,000 per year at its Hosur facility. The company has recently acquired more land for plant expansion. The company aims to increase its production capacity to one million units over the next three years. The partnership with Bharat FIH is expected to assist Ather in that target.

Besides scaling electric scooter production, Ather is also aiming to install 5,000 fast chargers across India. Also, it plans to develop new electric scooters as well. Apart from all these, the company is aiming at expanding its retail network to 600 stores from the current 30 retail outlets.

Speaking on this partnership, Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Ather Energy, said that the company finds itself in the midst of phenomenal growth as it continues to expand its retail footprint across India.

"We are working towards strengthening our supply chain to cater to the rising demand for our scooters. Towards this, we are delighted to partner with Bharat FIH to provide us with the capacity, supply chain capability, and process expertise to achieve our volumes and projections. Bharat FIH has demonstrated incredible capability over the last few months by ramping up very quickly to meet our requirements. This partnership also reflects the opportunities that large auto component manufacturers today recognise in the EV industry," he further added.

 

