HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Aston Martin Reveals Ev Strategy, Calls For Phevs In 2024 And Bevs In 2025

Aston Martin reveals EV strategy, calls for PHEVs in 2024 and BEVs in 2025

Aston Martin envisions only five per cent of its annual production to consist of petrol-powered cars by 2030 and all of them to be restricted to the track.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 May 2022, 03:45 PM
Aston Martin aims to fully carbon neutral across its entire operational activity by 2039.
Aston Martin aims to fully carbon neutral across its entire operational activity by 2039.
Aston Martin aims to fully carbon neutral across its entire operational activity by 2039.
Aston Martin aims to fully carbon neutral across its entire operational activity by 2039.

British iconic luxury car brand Aston Martin becomes the latest automaker to reveal its electrification plan, which it has dubbed as Racing Green strategy. The carmaker now foresees itself as a PHEV focused brand in 2024 and shifting to pure electric cars is slated to happen in 2025. However, to achieve complete carbon neutrality, the company will take time till 2039.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

(Also Read: Aston Martin's upcoming entry-level supercar to feature electrified V8: Report)

The revealing of Aston Martin's electrification strategy was originally slated to happen a few years ago with the revival of Lagonda as a purely electric sub-brand. However, the plan was shelved and Rapid E too met a similar fate. Later, it attempted to electrify its lineup by introducing DBX mild-hybrid supercar in China.

Under the Racing Green strategy, Aston Martin aims to achieve complete carbon neutrality across its manufacturing and supply chain. The first step for the company is to launch a plug-in hybrid model, which is the mid-engined Valhalla, slated to go on sale in early 2024. The first Aston Martin without any internal combustion engine will come a year later, with all the other models to offer a hybrid or EV option by 2026. The company claims that four years later, the entire core portfolio of GT sports cars and SUVs will be fully electrified.

The strategy comes in line with the brand's CEO Tobias Moers' comment made in 2021, where he said that by 2030, only five per cent of Aston Martin's annual production will consist of petrol-powered cars and all of them would be restricted to the track. This means in less than eight years from now, there will be no street-legal, ICE-powered Aston Martin models.

Several carmakers have already announced their electrification strategy. In order to comply with the stringent emission norms, supercar manufacturers are sp[ecially focusing on electrification as they would be most impacted due to the use of large ICE units.

First Published Date: 08 May 2022, 03:45 PM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin electric car electric vehicle hybrid car sports car luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Expect the launch of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota SUV to take place later this year around the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Tata Avinya concept EV is a major show of intent from Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Volkswagen Group EVs are sold out in Europe and US for 2022
Volkswagen Group EVs are sold out in Europe and US for 2022
Apple car to act as iPhone with autonomous driving tech, take command from Siri
Apple car to act as iPhone with autonomous driving tech, take command from Siri
Tata Motors says commercial vehicle sector to see double-digit rise this fiscal
Tata Motors says commercial vehicle sector to see double-digit rise this fiscal
Volvo recalls 5,381 XC40 Recharge EVs in the US over faulty wheelhouse harness
Volvo recalls 5,381 XC40 Recharge EVs in the US over faulty wheelhouse harness
Honda Cars India believes lower tax on hybrid cars will accelerate EV adoption
Honda Cars India believes lower tax on hybrid cars will accelerate EV adoption

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city