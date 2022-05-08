Aston Martin reveals EV strategy, calls for PHEVs in 2024 and BEVs in 2025

Aston Martin envisions only five per cent of its annual production to consist of petrol-powered cars by 2030 and all of them to be restricted to the track.

British iconic luxury car brand Aston Martin becomes the latest automaker to reveal its electrification plan, which it has dubbed as Racing Green strategy. The carmaker now foresees itself as a PHEV focused brand in 2024 and shifting to pure electric cars is slated to happen in 2025. However, to achieve complete carbon neutrality, the company will take time till 2039.

The revealing of Aston Martin's electrification strategy was originally slated to happen a few years ago with the revival of Lagonda as a purely electric sub-brand. However, the plan was shelved and Rapid E too met a similar fate. Later, it attempted to electrify its lineup by introducing DBX mild-hybrid supercar in China.

Under the Racing Green strategy, Aston Martin aims to achieve complete carbon neutrality across its manufacturing and supply chain. The first step for the company is to launch a plug-in hybrid model, which is the mid-engined Valhalla, slated to go on sale in early 2024. The first Aston Martin without any internal combustion engine will come a year later, with all the other models to offer a hybrid or EV option by 2026. The company claims that four years later, the entire core portfolio of GT sports cars and SUVs will be fully electrified.

The strategy comes in line with the brand's CEO Tobias Moers' comment made in 2021, where he said that by 2030, only five per cent of Aston Martin's annual production will consist of petrol-powered cars and all of them would be restricted to the track. This means in less than eight years from now, there will be no street-legal, ICE-powered Aston Martin models.

Several carmakers have already announced their electrification strategy. In order to comply with the stringent emission norms, supercar manufacturers are sp[ecially focusing on electrification as they would be most impacted due to the use of large ICE units.

