HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles All New Rolls Royce Models Will Be Electric By 2030, Confirms Brand Ceo

All new Rolls-Royce models will be electric by 2030, confirms brand CEO

British luxury car marquee Rolls-Royce aims at an all-electric future. The car brand claims that all its future new models will be purely electric by 2030. With the Spectre being the first all-electric Rolls-Royce, the automaker is looking at a zero-emission future Speaking about that, the brand's CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos said to Car Magazine that all new Rolls-Royces will be electric by the end of 2030.

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 12 Feb 2023, 17:59 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Rolls Royce Spectre will offer 577 hp of power and a staggering 900Nm of peak torque with ability to sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.
Rolls-Royce has officially taken the covers off of its first electric sedan, the Spectre, which is set to be launched by the end of next year,
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV has traits of the Wraith with a slim front grille flanked by a split headlight units.
Spectre EV is built on an all-aluminium structure, and it shares its underpinnings with the Phantom and Cullinan and is a spiritual successor to the carmaker's Phantom Coupe.
The Spectre carries forward Rolls Royce design philosophy without deviating too much from the ICE range.
Rolls-Royce Spectre will be able to offer maximum power of 577 hp and a staggering 900 Nm of peak torque.
Rolls-Royce claims that the Spectre will be able to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.
Spectre is available with Starlight Doors, which incorporate 4,796 softly illuminated stars.
Rolls-Royce Spectre features an aero-tuned Spirit of Ecstasy figurine.
Rolls Royce Spectre will offer 577 hp of power and a staggering 900Nm of peak torque with ability to sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.
View all Images
Rolls-Royce has officially taken the covers off of its first electric sedan, the Spectre, which is set to be launched by the end of next year,
1/8
Rolls-Royce has officially taken the covers off of its first electric sedan, the Spectre, which is set to be launched by the end of next year,
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV has traits of the Wraith with a slim front grille flanked by a split headlight units.
2/8
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV has traits of the Wraith with a slim front grille flanked by a split headlight units.
Spectre EV is built on an all-aluminium structure, and it shares its underpinnings with the Phantom and Cullinan and is a spiritual successor to the carmaker's Phantom Coupe.
3/8
Spectre EV is built on an all-aluminium structure, and it shares its underpinnings with the Phantom and Cullinan and is a spiritual successor to the carmaker's Phantom Coupe.
The Spectre carries forward Rolls Royce design philosophy without deviating too much from the ICE range.
4/8
The Spectre carries forward Rolls Royce design philosophy without deviating too much from the ICE range.
Rolls-Royce Spectre will be able to offer maximum power of 577 hp and a staggering 900 Nm of peak torque.
5/8
Rolls-Royce Spectre will be able to offer maximum power of 577 hp and a staggering 900 Nm of peak torque.
Rolls-Royce claims that the Spectre will be able to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.
6/8
Rolls-Royce claims that the Spectre will be able to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.
Spectre is available with Starlight Doors, which incorporate 4,796 softly illuminated stars.
7/8
Spectre is available with Starlight Doors, which incorporate 4,796 softly illuminated stars.
Rolls-Royce Spectre features an aero-tuned Spirit of Ecstasy figurine.
8/8
Rolls-Royce Spectre features an aero-tuned Spirit of Ecstasy figurine.

His comment comes at a time when several automakers, including both luxury car brands and the mass-market OEMs too, are focusing on the transition towards electric powertrain technology. Speaking about the Rolls-Royce Spectre, Otvos said this should be the most dynamic car from the brand. "We also made the decision that this car you could not get electric and combustion. The Spectre is only electric. All future Rolls-Royces, new ones, will be only electric while maintaining what Rolls-Royce stands for. This should be the most dynamic RR ever in history. And it is," Muller-Otvos said.

Also Read : This Mercedes GLE comes with intelligent infotainment system

The Rolls-Royce Spectre comes with typical styling and proportions that are the signature of the British brand. The automaker claims that the design and driving experience will remain faithful to the brand while incorporating the latest electric powertrain technology. The automaker also claims that this decision to offer the Spectre in an electric variant only sets a precedent for all future Rolls-Royces, which will also be electric-only.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
Electric | Automatic
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹1.8 - 2.05 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw I4
Electric | Automatic
₹69.9 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

However, Muller-Otvos also confirmed that the internal combustion engine technology will still be there for several years. He said that the ICE technology will rule the Rolls-Royce cars for several years from now on, for the models like Cullinan, Ghost, and Phantom. He believes that the transition to pure electric powertrain technology will be a smooth one for Rolls-Royce, as their vehicles are already known for their smooth, quiet, and high-torque driving experience. The Rolls-Royce CEO also sees electric power as a good fit for the brand and its customers, who primarily live in city centres and use their vehicles for short-distance driving.

First Published Date: 12 Feb 2023, 17:59 PM IST
TAGS: Rolls Royce Rolls Royce Spectre electric car electric vehicle luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 751 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 325 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
3M Car Dashboard Dresser (250 ml) | Restore Gloss on Dashboard and other plastic parts | Protection from UV rays & fading
Rs. 279 Rs. 333
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
Xoom4
Hero Xoom is the latest scooter to rival Honda Activa
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan

Latest News

In the future, EVs can buckle up power grids. Know how
In the future, EVs can buckle up power grids. Know how
All new Rolls-Royce models will be electric by 2030, confirms brand CEO
All new Rolls-Royce models will be electric by 2030, confirms brand CEO
What makes luxury car buyers frustrated? Know here
What makes luxury car buyers frustrated? Know here
This car from Kia wins Indian Car of the Year 2023
This car from Kia wins Indian Car of the Year 2023
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Delhi-Jaipur distance comes down to 3 hrs
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Delhi-Jaipur distance comes down to 3 hrs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city