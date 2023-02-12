All new Rolls-Royce models will be electric by 2030, confirms brand CEO

British luxury car marquee Rolls-Royce aims at an all-electric future. The car brand claims that all its future new models will be purely electric by 2030. With the Spectre being the first all-electric Rolls-Royce, the automaker is looking at a zero-emission future Speaking about that, the brand's CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos said to Car Magazine that all new Rolls-Royces will be electric by the end of 2030.

His comment comes at a time when several automakers, including both luxury car brands and the mass-market OEMs too, are focusing on the transition towards electric powertrain technology. Speaking about the Rolls-Royce Spectre, Otvos said this should be the most dynamic car from the brand. "We also made the decision that this car you could not get electric and combustion. The Spectre is only electric. All future Rolls-Royces, new ones, will be only electric while maintaining what Rolls-Royce stands for. This should be the most dynamic RR ever in history. And it is," Muller-Otvos said.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre comes with typical styling and proportions that are the signature of the British brand. The automaker claims that the design and driving experience will remain faithful to the brand while incorporating the latest electric powertrain technology. The automaker also claims that this decision to offer the Spectre in an electric variant only sets a precedent for all future Rolls-Royces, which will also be electric-only.

However, Muller-Otvos also confirmed that the internal combustion engine technology will still be there for several years. He said that the ICE technology will rule the Rolls-Royce cars for several years from now on, for the models like Cullinan, Ghost, and Phantom. He believes that the transition to pure electric powertrain technology will be a smooth one for Rolls-Royce, as their vehicles are already known for their smooth, quiet, and high-torque driving experience. The Rolls-Royce CEO also sees electric power as a good fit for the brand and its customers, who primarily live in city centres and use their vehicles for short-distance driving.

