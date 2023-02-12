This Mercedes GLE comes with intelligent infotainment system

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE gets a sophisticated infotainment system along with good looks
The luxury car flaunts a second generation of the MBUX which is more digital and intelligent
The upgraded hardware and software make the functionalities of the system more intuitive
The central and driver's display measure up to 12.3 inches
The touchscreen setup gives a smooth access to the features of the infotainment system
The Apple Car Play and Android Auto are now available wirelessly!
Mercedes-Benz says one can customise the appearance of the display in three styles; classic, sporty and discreet
The system also provides offers four modes navigation, assistance, service and off-road
The voice assistant "Hey Mercedes" is more interactive and is capable of learning by activating online services in the Mercedes me App