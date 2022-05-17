2022 TVS iQube long range e-scooter to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

TVS Motor Company is gearing up for the introduction of a new variant of its iQube electric scooter. The upcoming model has been officially teased by the company over its social media handles ahead of the launch that is slated to take place tomorrow (May 18th).

While the company is yet to reveal the details on the upcoming scooter, it is most likely the new 2022 model year update for the iQube battery-powered scooter. The new year update is also likely to bring forward new features as well as a longer-ranged battery. It currently features full-LED lighting and a fully digital coloured instrument display with TVS SmartXonnect function. The upcoming model will certainly get a longer list of features.

The latest teaser image of the scooter uses the tag #TheStoryOf123 which could possibly be a hint on the range of the scooter (123 km). It is worth noting that the existing model of the scooter gets a 75 km single charge range which isn't the best in the segment, as some other models come with as much as 200 km+ (claimed).

The new iQube could also be updated with a higher-power motor which could be an update over the existing 4.4kW hub-mounted BLDC motor. This motor currently sources power from three lithium-ion batteries placed below the floor panel in the existing scooter. This motor is responsible for churning out a peak torque output of 140 Nm with a top speed of 48 kmph in Eco mode and 78 kmph in Sport mode.









