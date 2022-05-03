New alloys to SmartXonnect display: Five unique features of TVS NTorq 125 Xtech

HT Auto
The TVS NTORQ 125 XT comes out as the most advanced tech-loaded scooter in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 May 2022, 03:22 PM
TVS Ntorq 125 XT launched at price of ₹1,02,823 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Motor Company announced the launch of the new NTorq 125 XT variant very recently. The new scooter has been priced at 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the new variant comes out as the most expensive in the lineup, but apart from a higher price tag the scooter also gets a bunch of goodies which makes it most well equipped trim. Here are some of the most unique features of this model. 

  • New meter console: One of the key updates on the scooter include the use of an updated instrument cluster with a split-type display. This unit comes out as a combination of a TFT screen and an LCD. This is a Bluetooth-enabled SmartXonnect display which is now also accompanied by SmartXtalk and SmartXtrack functions. 
  • New colour scheme: The scooter features a new Neon Green paint scheme. There is a clever use of blue, black and yellow graphics that give it a sportier appeal.  
  • Updated alloy wheels: To give the scooter a distinctive appeal, TVS also added a unique pair of alloy wheels. These are different than the standard as well as the ‘Race Edition’ model available in the market. These wheels don’t just look more premium with slimmer spokes, but as per the company they are also lighter and contribute to better performance.
  • IntelliGO start-stop: This feature is TVS' version of start-stop technology which aids in boosting the overall fuel economy. 
  • RTFi engine: It comes with a 124.8 cc, 3-valve, air-cooled, Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) engine that generates 6.9 kW of power at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. 

  

First Published Date: 03 May 2022, 03:22 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company TVS NTorq NTorq 125 NTorq 125 XTEC
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

