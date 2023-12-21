Year Ender 2023: The coolest concept cars unveiled this year

Auto manufacturers make concept cars to showcase their design and technology prowess. In many cases, these concept cars pave the way for their future passenger vehicles, while in some cases the concept cars come only as showpieces or design studies. Majorly, these concept cars are showcased at automotive events around the world.

The concept cars come as visions of the future as different automakers preview. They preview designs and technologies that become normal in future. These concept cars come promising so much that they capture the imagination of the consumers and help hold their interest while the automakers decide whether to convert the concept cars into production models or not.

Like in other years, in 2023 as well, automakers have showcased different concept cars that grabbed the attention of the world. Here are some cool concept cars from 2023 that have been unveiled around the world.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse gave us a clue what the future 3 Series electric sedan that would come in 2025.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse

BMW Vision Neue Klasse is a concept electric vehicle platform that grabbed the world's attention in 2023. The EV concept was showcased at the IAA 2023 and it donned a design that is practical as well as uniquely eye-catching at the same time. It previewed the design of future BMW electric cars. Also, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse comes based on the platform that will underpin the German luxury car brand's future EVs. It handpicked some of the best design elements of old BMWs and gave them a modern twist. The BMW Vision Neue Klasse gave us a clue what the future 3 Series electric sedan that would come in 2025.

The Nissan Hyper Force Concept dons a radical design to preview a new GT-R that is due in 2028.

Nissan Hyper Force Concept

The Nissan GT-R has been known for hiding mind-boggling performance and technology under a relatively solemn design. The Nissan Hyper Force Concept sheds any inhibition and dons a radical design to preview a new GT-R that is due in 2028. The concept car with a sharp design features a chiselled jaw, boxed wheel arches, and a swan neck rear spoiler. The concept points to a renewed focus on aerodynamics. Not only the exterior, the cabin also looks radical with a dashboard laden with geeky displays. Powering this EV concept is a solid-state battery paired with four electric motors, each powering one wheel.

the versatility of the Lamborghini Urus and high riding height inspired by the off-road-capable Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.

Lamborghini Lanzador

It's hard to imagine a Lamborghini without the roaring sound. However, the Italian supercar marquee has shown that it is capable of making an electric car that comes with a signature Lamborghini design. Lamborghini Lanzador is the automaker's first-ever all-electric performance SUV, showcased in concept form in 2023 and due for production in 2028. It has the versatility of the Lamborghini Urus and high riding height inspired by the off-road-capable Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. Powered by dual electric motors, the EV gets all-wheel drive. One of the key USPs of the Lanzador is the power output of the electric propulsion system, as it promises to churn out 1,282 bhp peak power.

The Porsche Mission X promises extreme downforce well above the level of the 911 GT3 RS thanks to an active rear wing and a sculpted floor.

Porsche Mission X

Porsche unveiled the Mision X in 2023, which previews an electric hypercar, potentially the fastest road car around the Nurburgring with a 1,480 bhp power output. With this concept, Porsche aims to push boundaries further than its rivals dare. The German sportscar manufacturer claims the Porsche Mission X will be one of the most lightweight performance electric cars. It claims the Mission X concept-driven car will come with extreme downforce well above the level of the 911 GT3 RS thanks to an active rear wing and a sculpted floor. Slated to be revealed in the production guise in 2027, the Mission X promises a mind-bending acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in 1.8 seconds with a top speed of 412 kmph.

