HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Porsche Mission X Unveiled, Represents The Pinnacle Of Performance And Luxury

Porsche Mission X unveiled, is an electric hypercar concept

Porsche has unveiled its new concept car to celebrate 75 years of Porsche sports cars. It is called Mission X Concept and it shares a glimpse into what the sports car of the future could look like. The Mission X uses an all-electric powertrain that delivers high performance. As of now, Porsche has not unveiled whether the Mission X will enter production or not.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2023, 14:39 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Porsche Mission X Concept has a low-slung design.
Porsche Mission X Concept has a low-slung design.

In terms of design, the Mission X takes inspiration from some old Porsche hypercars such as the 959, the Carrera GT and the 918 Spyder. The front is quite low with vertically stacked LED headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lamps and there is a huge horizontal opening which should help in directing the airflow and keep the components from overheating. Porsche has retained its low-slung body design because of which it is just 47.2 inches tall. The manufacturer is using Le Mans-style doors that open forwards and upwards. This type of door was previously used on the legendary Porsche 917.

The windshield curves around the cabin and the wheel arches are quite prominent. Apart from this, there are 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear. Porsche says that this has been done for aerodynamic purposes. Speaking of aerodynamics, the rear axle is fitted with almost transparent aero blades, which are designed like turbines for better cooling of the brakes.

Porsche Mission X Concept boasts Le Mans-style doors as a tribute to Porsche 917.
Porsche Mission X Concept boasts Le Mans-style doors as a tribute to Porsche 917.
Porsche Mission X Concept boasts Le Mans-style doors as a tribute to Porsche 917.
Porsche Mission X Concept boasts Le Mans-style doors as a tribute to Porsche 917.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Porsche Taycan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Taycan
₹1.5 - 2.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car Logos?
PLAY NOW
Maserati Levante (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Levante
₹1.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe
₹1.53 - 2.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqs
₹1.55 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz S-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz S-class
₹1.57 - 2.19 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

In terms of dimensions, the Porsche Mission X Concept measures 4.5 metres in length, 2 metres in width and has a wheelbase of 2.73 metres. So, the dimensions are quite close to Carrera GT and 918 Spyder. The paint colour is also elegant, it is called Rocket Metallic.

Also Read : Moving with the times: Porsche reveals redesigned version of its iconic logo

“The Porsche Mission X is a technology beacon for the sports car of the future. It picks up the torch of iconic sports cars of decades past: like the 959, the Carrera GT and the 918 Spyder before it, the Mission X provides critical impetus for the evolutionary development of future vehicle concepts," says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “Daring to dream and dream cars are two sides of the same coin for us: Porsche has only remained Porsche by constantly changing."

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2023, 14:39 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Mission X Mission X Concept
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city