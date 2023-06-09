Porsche Mission X unveiled, is an electric hypercar concept

Porsche has unveiled its new concept car to celebrate 75 years of Porsche sports cars. It is called Mission X Concept and it shares a glimpse into what the sports car of the future could look like. The Mission X uses an all-electric powertrain that delivers high performance. As of now, Porsche has not unveiled whether the Mission X will enter production or not.

In terms of design, the Mission X takes inspiration from some old Porsche hypercars such as the 959, the Carrera GT and the 918 Spyder. The front is quite low with vertically stacked LED headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lamps and there is a huge horizontal opening which should help in directing the airflow and keep the components from overheating. Porsche has retained its low-slung body design because of which it is just 47.2 inches tall. The manufacturer is using Le Mans-style doors that open forwards and upwards. This type of door was previously used on the legendary Porsche 917.

The windshield curves around the cabin and the wheel arches are quite prominent. Apart from this, there are 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear. Porsche says that this has been done for aerodynamic purposes. Speaking of aerodynamics, the rear axle is fitted with almost transparent aero blades, which are designed like turbines for better cooling of the brakes.

Porsche Mission X Concept boasts Le Mans-style doors as a tribute to Porsche 917.

In terms of dimensions, the Porsche Mission X Concept measures 4.5 metres in length, 2 metres in width and has a wheelbase of 2.73 metres. So, the dimensions are quite close to Carrera GT and 918 Spyder. The paint colour is also elegant, it is called Rocket Metallic.

“The Porsche Mission X is a technology beacon for the sports car of the future. It picks up the torch of iconic sports cars of decades past: like the 959, the Carrera GT and the 918 Spyder before it, the Mission X provides critical impetus for the evolutionary development of future vehicle concepts," says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “Daring to dream and dream cars are two sides of the same coin for us: Porsche has only remained Porsche by constantly changing."

