Moving with the times: Porsche reveals redesigned version of its iconic logo

The Porsche logo has been a symbol of performance and affluence for decades, almost as much as the sportscars it is planted on. First used on sportscar models from 1952 onwards, it has received minor modifications as many as five times since. The latest update is once again microscopically minor and yet, hugely significant.

It took Porsche three years to work on and bring out the updated company logo.
It took Porsche three years to work on and bring out the updated company logo.

The updated logo remains instantly recognisable as a Porsche but closer inspection allows for the changes to emerge clearly. The bronze knurling, for instance, has been smoothed out entirely to allow for the ‘Porsche’ and ‘Stuttgart’ lettering to stand out. A honeycomb pattern has been introduced as well to give the logo a bit of a modern appeal. The introduction will start on the vehicle side at the end of 2023.

But as a whole, what does the Porsche logo signal and symbolise?

The starry highlight of the shield-shaped Porsche logo has always been the rearing horse. It surely has a fair bit to do with automotive performance but a whole lot to do with heritage and traditions. Since Porsche traces its roots to Stuttgart, a city founded in 950 AD and one that was a major center of horse-breeding and stud farms in early medieval times, incorporating the horse at the very center was a toast to the origins. But the posture of the horse is also indicative of the sheer power, agility and elegance that Porsche cars are associated with, admired for.

The colours used have significance too. The Red and Black stripes on either side of the horse are reflective of the traditional crest colours of Württemberg-Hohenzollern. The stylised antlers were borrowed from region’s coat of arms.

Also Read : Porsche cooking something new, will unveil it soon

Tracing back the history of Porsche logo

The Porsche logo has held on to its essential design and elements while receiving some subtle updates over the past 75 years.
The Porsche logo has held on to its essential design and elements while receiving some subtle updates over the past 75 years.
The Porsche logo has held on to its essential design and elements while receiving some subtle updates over the past 75 years.
The Porsche logo has held on to its essential design and elements while receiving some subtle updates over the past 75 years.

The idea for a Porsche crest took birth in the mind of an American car importer named Max Hoffman who wanted a seal that would visually appeal to customers and establish a unique identity for the brand. He convinced Ferry Porsche - son of Porsche founder Ferdinand Porsche Sr. - who in turn, got senior designer Franz Xaver Reimspiess to work on a symbol that would collate all that the company stands for.

The first-ever Porsche logo found its place on the steering wheel of a Porsche 356 in 1952. It eventually went on to the hubcaps in 1959 and then on hoods of Porsche cars from 1965 onwards.

And while the logo has received minor updates from time to time - Porsche calls it evolution, the essence of the original remains quite evident. Even the latest update stays true to the original logo even as the minor updates come as part of the company's 75 years' celebrations.

