Lamborghini's 1,282 Bhp Electric Supercar Becomes Available Years Before Its Launch, But There's A Catch

Lamborghini Lanzador electric supercar makes debut years ahead of actual launch

Remember the Lamborghini Lanzador pure electric supercar from this year's Monterey Car Week event? The iconic Italian supercar manufacturer is now offering a unique way to experience the all-electric ultra GT model years ahead of its actual launch. But there's a catch. The Lamborghini Lanzador EV is not available for driving physically but in a video game called Roblox through the automaker's new Lanzador Lab.

HT Auto Desk
19 Dec 2023, 15:19 PM
The Lamborghini Lanzador EV has been unveiled in concept form and is scheduled to enter production in 2028.
The Lamborghini Lanzador EV has been unveiled in concept form and is scheduled to enter production in 2028.

Lamborghini is offering the opportunity to drive the Lanzador EV through the video game, which the carmaker claims is an immersive 3D experience. The automaker also said that Roblox users can explore the Lanzador through customisable features and interactive components. The players are offered the opportunity to customise their own Lanzador via Lamborghini's Ad Personam program. They are also allowed to use their Lanzador to compete in time trials.

Lamborghini further added that in addition to experiencing the Lanzador, the players will also be able to explore the digital halls of the Automobili Lamborghini museum. Speaking about this, Christian Mastro, Lamborghini’s Marketing Director said that this will offer a global audience an unprecedented way of experiencing the new electric powertrain of the Lamborghini Lanzador that churns out a whopping 1,282 bhp power output. “We are thrilled to present the Lanzador on Roblox and offer a global audience the chance to engage with Lamborghini in an unprecedented way experiencing the new electric engine with more than 1 MW of peak power. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment of reaching a new generation of fans and showcasing our brand’s leadership in both the digital and physical realms," he added.

The supercar brand unveiled the Lanzador EV in a concept form earlier this year. It is scheduled to enter production in 2028. The Lanzador EV comes as the brand's Direzione Cor Tauri strategy and marks a significant step towards the decarbonization and electrification announced in 2021.

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2023, 15:19 PM IST
