Mahindra clocks highest-ever SUV sales in domestic market in July

Mahindra and Mahindra on Tuesday reported that it has recorded the sales of highest-ever SUVs in the domestic market in the month of July. The company saw 30% growth in SUV sales at 36,205 units last month over the year-ago period. The OEM sold a total of 66,124 vehicles last month, including exports, with an 18% growth over the corresponding month a year ago.

Overall, the company sold 37,519 units of SUVs in July. “It has been a record-breaking month for us. We are excited to clock the highest-ever SUV domestic sales of 36,205 in a month," said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

The company's flagship SUV - XUV700 reached a milestone of one lakh sales in 20 months of being launched. The Scorpio brand achieved its highest-ever sales in a month since its launch. “We continue to receive robust demand for our key brands. We will keep a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select parts to ensure sustained scaleup," Nakra added.

The company recently teased its new pickup truck, slated to debut on August 15 in Cape Town, South Africa. Dubbed as the concept form of a global pickup truck, the upcoming vehicle is expected to be based on the Mahindra Scorpio N platform.

The upcoming Mahindra Thar five-door too will be based on the same architecture. It will carry the legacy of the Mahindra Scorpio pickup truck, which has been in business for several years. Besides this, the automaker is also expected to showcase some more of the brand's future mobility plans. Internally codenamed Z121, the new pickup truck will come with a longer wheelbase than the standard Scorpio N SUV.

