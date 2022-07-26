HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Watch: Tata Delivers Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle Units To The Indian Army

Watch: Tata delivers Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle units to the Indian Army

Tata QRFV comes as an armoured personnel carrier with mine protection and a 4x4 configuration.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2022, 15:42 PM
Tata Advanced Systems delivered at least seven QRFVs to the Indian Army. (Image: Twitter/Tata Advanced Systems)
Tata Advanced Systems delivered at least seven QRFVs to the Indian Army. (Image: Twitter/Tata Advanced Systems)
Tata Advanced Systems delivered at least seven QRFVs to the Indian Army. (Image: Twitter/Tata Advanced Systems)
Tata Advanced Systems delivered at least seven QRFVs to the Indian Army. (Image: Twitter/Tata Advanced Systems)

Tata Advanced Systems, a defence product manufacturing company under the Tata Group, has delivered a fleet of indigenously built Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFV) to the Indian Army. The company has released a video on its social media platform showing a fleet of QRFVs moving through mountain terrain. However, it is not sure how many of these vehicles have been delivered to the Indian Army, but at least ten of them are visible in the video. Also, the company has not revealed where the vehicles have been delivered. However, the video suggests it could be somewhere in the Himalayan region of North India or the Northeast of the country.

(Also Read: EV fire incidents: Consumer protection regulator issues notices to manufacturers)

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Mahindra Mojo 300 Bs6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Mojo 300 Bs6
294.72 cc
₹2 - 2.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Indian Scout Bobber Sixty (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Scout Bobber Sixty
₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Indian Scout Sixty (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Scout Sixty
₹12.55 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Indian Scout Bobber (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Scout Bobber
₹13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Indian Scout (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Scout
₹13.6 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Indian Ftr 1200 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Ftr 1200
₹14.99 - 17.99 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The Tata QRFV is an armoured personnel carrier with mine protection, and it comes in a 4x4 configuration. The vehicle is developed to serve as a mine-proof troop transport vehicle. It is used by law enforcement forces as a special response vehicle to counter insurgency. Tata Advanced Systems claims that this can be used as an escort protection vehicle as well. These vehicles are claimed to be in service in various peacekeeping missions around the world as well as with the Indian security forces across the country.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The manufacturer claims that these vehicles come with Stanag Level 4 blast protection offering protection from explosives of 14 kg and 21 kg. The vehicle can carry a total of 14 crew including the driver. The vehicle can carry a payload of up to two tons. It churns out 240 hp peak power. The run-flat inserted tyres ensure mobility across all terrains. Other features include ten firing ports, a 360-degree rotating turret on the roof, 

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2022, 15:42 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Indian Army
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The latest ProDrive racing simulator was designed to be a visually-striking product while still offering a high level of performance that gamers expect.
This race simulator costs nearly as much as Tesla Model 3, and is made for speed
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, France.
French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins after Charles Leclerc crashes out
India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Skybuses to ply on select stretches of Delhi and Haryana, hints Gadkari
Skybuses to ply on select stretches of Delhi and Haryana, hints Gadkari
Volkswagen investors split on whether Porsche IPO should move forward or not
Volkswagen investors split on whether Porsche IPO should move forward or not
Porsche recalls over 40,000 Taycan EVs owing faulty wiring harness: Report
Porsche recalls over 40,000 Taycan EVs owing faulty wiring harness: Report
Petrol, diesel prices in India were hiked over 70 times in last one year
Petrol, diesel prices in India were hiked over 70 times in last one year
Hyundai Ioniq 7 electric SUV being prepped for global launch in 2023: Report
Hyundai Ioniq 7 electric SUV being prepped for global launch in 2023: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city