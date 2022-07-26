Watch: Tata delivers Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle units to the Indian Army

Tata Advanced Systems, a defence product manufacturing company under the Tata Group, has delivered a fleet of indigenously built Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFV) to the Indian Army. The company has released a video on its social media platform showing a fleet of QRFVs moving through mountain terrain. However, it is not sure how many of these vehicles have been delivered to the Indian Army, but at least ten of them are visible in the video. Also, the company has not revealed where the vehicles have been delivered. However, the video suggests it could be somewhere in the Himalayan region of North India or the Northeast of the country.

TASL successfully delivers the QRFV (Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle- Medium) to the Indian Army pic.twitter.com/vfEvRZYwAH — TATA Advanced Systems (TATA Aerospace & Defence) (@tataadvanced) July 25, 2022

The Tata QRFV is an armoured personnel carrier with mine protection, and it comes in a 4x4 configuration. The vehicle is developed to serve as a mine-proof troop transport vehicle. It is used by law enforcement forces as a special response vehicle to counter insurgency. Tata Advanced Systems claims that this can be used as an escort protection vehicle as well. These vehicles are claimed to be in service in various peacekeeping missions around the world as well as with the Indian security forces across the country.

The manufacturer claims that these vehicles come with Stanag Level 4 blast protection offering protection from explosives of 14 kg and 21 kg. The vehicle can carry a total of 14 crew including the driver. The vehicle can carry a payload of up to two tons. It churns out 240 hp peak power. The run-flat inserted tyres ensure mobility across all terrains. Other features include ten firing ports, a 360-degree rotating turret on the roof,

