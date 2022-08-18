Watch: Mahindra Thar with five-door spotted testing

Mahindra Thar with five-door comes with an identical design that is visible in the current three-door model.

Mahindra is working on a five-door Thar, which would arrive as a new variant of the SUV. A video has surfaced online revealing the true-blue off-roader in a completely camouflaged appearance. The video reveals the five-door configuration and the silhouette of the SUV. The rear profile appears to be the same as the current three-door model with boxy-shaped vertically positioned LED taillights and a centrally mounted spare wheel.

Apart from retaining the same design as the three-door variant, the Mahindra Thar five-door model is expected to come with the same feature list as well.

Some of the styling elements available in the Mahindra Thar that would make their way into the new model include 18-inch alloy wheels, the signature six-slat grille design, square tail lights, chunky wheel cladding, cruise control, remote keyless entry, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, TPMS, power windows, and a roll-cage as well.

Speaking about the powertrain, the five-door Mahindra Thar is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine. Also, there would be a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine as well. Transmission options are likely to include six-speed manual and automatic units.

