Watch: Leopard hit by a car on the highway, escapes severely bruised

The video reveals a leopard stuck under the bonnet of a Maruti Suzuki Celerio on a highway, with the car's front profile badly damaged.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2022, 02:13 PM
Screen grab from the video. (Image: Twitter/Milind Pariwakam)
Screen grab from the video. (Image: Twitter/Milind Pariwakam)
Screen grab from the video. (Image: Twitter/Milind Pariwakam)
Screen grab from the video. (Image: Twitter/Milind Pariwakam)

A disturbing video has surfaced online showing a fully grown leopard stuck under the bonnet of a Maruti Suzuki Celerio on a highway. Half of its body seems to be beneath the car's bonnet. The video also reveals how the car's front profile has been damaged due to the impact and the severely bruised back of the big cat. At the end of the video, it is seen the car reverses and the leopard manages to escape ending its struggle. The leopard is seen jumping from a wall on the opposite side. The incident reportedly took place in Chandanpuri ghat, Pune-Nashik highway (NH50), Maharashtra.

Since the video was posted online, it became viral and many netizens requested Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to take necessary actions so such incidents don't happen on national highways. According to many, the incident is a result of bad planning, which can is causing danger for both the passing animals and making the roads unsafe for citizens as well.

Many national highways across India run through forests, endangering many animals as well as the passing vehicles and their occupants as well. The death of animals due to impact with a passing vehicle is nothing new. Also, many vehicles also face mishaps while impacting the road crossing animals. The latest video too comes as one of them.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)
First Published Date: 21 Jun 2022, 02:13 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Celerio
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

File photo used for representational purpose.
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Germany defies EU plan to ban new petrol and diesel car sales from 2035
In pics: McLaren Artura GT4 is a track-focused mean machine with a V6 heart
McLaren Artura GT4 breaks cover as a pure V6 race car, ditches hybrid assist
Tesla EVs entry banned by Chinese towns ahead of annual leadership meet
This new Mercedes-AMG GLE Edition 55 celebrates brand's 55th anniversary
