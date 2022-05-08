Watch: Hyundai's robot service dog can see full colour and show some dance moves

Hyundai purchased Boston Dynamics in 2020 and since then it has utilized this robot dog in various ways.

Hyundai owned Boston Dynamics developed Spot, a robot service dog, which grabbed the attention of many. Now, the engineers have improved the visual and mobility capability of the robot dog. It can now see full colours and show some dance moves as well. Boston Dynamics claimed to have updated the robot dog with better sensors, a new tablet controller and a smart fast charger.

(Watch: Robo-dogs in action to help Ford redesign plants, bring down cost)

The robot dog named Spot now comes equipped with five stereo cameras all around its body that provide full-colour imagery. The integration of colours gives the operator a complete view of colours through the cameras. This technological enhancement offers the operator an opportunity to decipher the robot's operational environment easier through the Scout remote operation or a tablet.

Boston Dynamics claims that the tablet integrated with smart features comes as the biggest update to the robot dog. It can be used to drive the robot or for autonomous missions as well. Speaking about the technologically improved fast charger, the developer claims this is now smarter and offers even faster charging of the robot's battery than before. It takes only an hour to charge the battery completely. Also, the battery of the robot dog can be swapped in an easy and fast way, claims the developer.

Ever since purchasing the Boston Dynamics in 2020, Hyundai has utilized this robot dog in various ways. Kia's South Korean plant has employed one of it in factory service since September 2021. The robot dog in Kia's plant works as a safety service robot. It can detect people's movement, high-temperature situations and fire hazards, alongside checking if a door is closed or open.

Major auto companies around the world have been employing robots for different operations. Hyundai's Spot is one such example. Ford too has developed a similar robot for its factory operations.

