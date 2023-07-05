HT Auto
Watch: Giant Rock Crushes Multiple Cars In Nagaland, Two Dead And Three Injured

Watch: Giant rock crushes multiple cars in Nagaland, two dead and three injured

When nature is furious, no amount of safety precautions can save anything. This is exactly what happened when a Tata Harrier SUV was completely destroyed by a rockslide on Kohima-Dimapur National Highway 29 near Nagaland’s Chumoukedima district Tuesday evening. A giant rock that rolled down the mountain crushed two cars and damaged two other cars during the accident. The accident also left two persons killed and three others critically injured.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2023, 12:54 PM
The scary rockslide killed two people and fatally injured three others while destroying two cars and damaging two others. (Image: ANI)
The scary rockslide killed two people and fatally injured three others while destroying two cars and damaging two others. (Image: ANI)

The giant rock fell on the cars amid heavy rains on NH29 near the Old Chumoukedima police checkpost around 5 pm. Video of the scary accident captured by the dashcam of a car that was standing behind the damaged vehicles has surfaced online. The viral video shows the giant rock rolling down and hitting the cars one after the other. The impact was such high that the cars turned into a heap of metal. Within a second, another rock rolled down and hit a third car, which flipped and hit a truck standing next to it. All the cars damaged by the rockslide were coming from Kohima, reported PTI.

Also Read : India can't reduce 50% road accidents by 2024 due to shortcomings: Nitin Gadkari

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹ 13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs
One person reportedly died on the spot due to the accident, while another person succumbed to fatal injuries during treatment at the hospital. Another person was reportedly still stuck inside one of the cars and the rescue work was on to bring him out. The report further said that the place where the accident took place, is known for landslides and rockfalls.

Kevithuto Sophie, Commissioner of Police, Dimapur reportedly told the news agency that four vehicles were damaged due to the incident. "Two casualties and three seriously injured. Although, they have not been identified yet", added the police commissioner. The rockslide and the accident resulted in massive traffic congestion on the NH29.

In a tweet, Nagaland's chief minister Neiphiu Rio condoled the loss of lives and said the place where the accident occurred is known as "pakala pahar" and is infamous for landslides and rockfalls. He said that the state government is taking all necessary steps to provide emergency services and necessary medical help to the injured. He also announced an ex-gratia financial assistance of four lakh for the families of the victims.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2023, 12:54 PM IST
TAGS: road accident car crush

