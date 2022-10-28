Want to own Toyota HyRyder SUV without buying one? Here's how you can do it

Toyota Motor had launched the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV in September at a starting price of ₹ 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos among others in the compact SUV segment.

Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV, Toyota Motor's first venture in the compact SUV segment in India, is up for grabs for just ₹56,473 per month. The Japanese carmaker has included the HyRyder as part of its fleet under subscription model, which will allow one to drive home the hybrid SUV without having to buy one. Toyota had launched the Urban Cruiser HyRyder in India in September, just ahead of the festive season, at a starting price of ₹10.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

The variant of the HyRyder SUV that will be available as part of the subscription scheme is the 2WD NEO DRIVE with automatic transmission. It comes at an ex-showroom price of ₹17.09 lakh and is one of the top variants. Toyota is offering this variant through its car leasing platform Myles. Under the scheme, one can choose to take home the HyRyder SUV for a period of one year. The tenure goes up to four years as well. One can also drive home the SUV based on the distance one would choose to travel. It extends from just 12,000 kms to 24,000 kms annually.

The rate of subscription, or the monthly fee one need to pay to drive home a leased Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV will depend on the combination of tenure and distance to travel. The lowest possible combination of one year subscription with not more than 12,000 km of travel will cost ₹56,473 per month. The rate goes down to ₹47,729 per month if one chooses to keep it for four years and drive no more than 24,000 kms every year.

The V AT NEO DRIVE variant of the HyRyder SUV comes with a 1.5-litre, 4 cylinder K15C series petrol engine with mild hybrid powertrain. It offers 102 bhp of maximum power and 137 Nm of peak torque. The transmission job is handled by a six-speed automatic gearbox. It promises to return fuel efficiency of more than 20 kmpl.

At its price point, the HyRyder SUV rivals compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Tata Harrier among others.

