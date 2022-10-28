HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Want To Own Toyota Hyryder Suv Without Buying One? Here's How You Can Do It

Want to own Toyota HyRyder SUV without buying one? Here's how you can do it

Toyota Motor had launched the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV in September at a starting price of 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos among others in the compact SUV segment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Oct 2022, 12:12 PM
Toyota Motor has put up its latest offering, the Urban Cruiser HyRyder hybrid SUV, for subscription plan weeks after its launch in India.
Toyota Motor has put up its latest offering, the Urban Cruiser HyRyder hybrid SUV, for subscription plan weeks after its launch in India.
Toyota Motor has put up its latest offering, the Urban Cruiser HyRyder hybrid SUV, for subscription plan weeks after its launch in India.
Toyota Motor has put up its latest offering, the Urban Cruiser HyRyder hybrid SUV, for subscription plan weeks after its launch in India.

Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV, Toyota Motor's first venture in the compact SUV segment in India, is up for grabs for just 56,473 per month. The Japanese carmaker has included the HyRyder as part of its fleet under subscription model, which will allow one to drive home the hybrid SUV without having to buy one. Toyota had launched the Urban Cruiser HyRyder in India in September, just ahead of the festive season, at a starting price of 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

The variant of the HyRyder SUV that will be available as part of the subscription scheme is the 2WD NEO DRIVE with automatic transmission. It comes at an ex-showroom price of 17.09 lakh and is one of the top variants. Toyota is offering this variant through its car leasing platform Myles. Under the scheme, one can choose to take home the HyRyder SUV for a period of one year. The tenure goes up to four years as well. One can also drive home the SUV based on the distance one would choose to travel. It extends from just 12,000 kms to 24,000 kms annually.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The rate of subscription, or the monthly fee one need to pay to drive home a leased Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV will depend on the combination of tenure and distance to travel. The lowest possible combination of one year subscription with not more than 12,000 km of travel will cost 56,473 per month. The rate goes down to 47,729 per month if one chooses to keep it for four years and drive no more than 24,000 kms every year.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The V AT NEO DRIVE variant of the HyRyder SUV comes with a 1.5-litre, 4 cylinder K15C series petrol engine with mild hybrid powertrain. It offers 102 bhp of maximum power and 137 Nm of peak torque. The transmission job is handled by a six-speed automatic gearbox. It promises to return fuel efficiency of more than 20 kmpl.

At its price point, the HyRyder SUV rivals compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Tata Harrier among others.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2022, 12:12 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Motor Urban Cruiser HyRyder
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
MG_Hector_Jeep_Grand_Chrokee_1666339796986
Five cars you can look forward to in November

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Kawasaki previews its first electric motorcycle, will launch this year
Kawasaki previews its first electric motorcycle, will launch this year
This Hero Lectro electric cycle has 30-km range, costs less than iPhone 11
This Hero Lectro electric cycle has 30-km range, costs less than iPhone 11
Want to own Toyota HyRyder SUV without buying one? Here's how you can do it
Want to own Toyota HyRyder SUV without buying one? Here's how you can do it
Jeep Grand Cherokee coming in hot to India
Jeep Grand Cherokee coming in hot to India
Maker of Ambassador cars inches closer to be reborn as EV maker
Maker of Ambassador cars inches closer to be reborn as EV maker

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city