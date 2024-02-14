Waiting for fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift? Possible colour options here

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the fourth generation Swift hatchback in the Indian market sometime soon. The automaker has already started testing the car in the country after its launch in the Japanese market . The updated version of the Swift will come with a wide range of design, feature and technology updates compared to the third-gen iteration of the car.

The upcoming fourth-generation version of the Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to come available with a wide exterior colour palette. The new generation Swift is available in 13 different colour options in the Japanese market. Expect the India-spec model too to come available in a wide range of exterior colour options.

The Japanese market-spec Swift comes available in nine different exterior colour options, which are - Frontier Blue Pearl Metallic, Cool Yellow Metallic, Burning Red Pearl Metallic, Flame Orange Pearl Metallic, Caravan Ivory Pearl Metallic, Pure White Pearl, Premium Silver Metallic, Star Silver Metallic, and Super Black Pearl. Besides this, the hatchback is also available in four different dual-tone paint options. These dual-tone exterior colour options for the new generation Swift are - Frontier Blue Pearl Metallic with Black roof, Burning Red Pearl Metallic with Black roof, Cool Yellow Metallic with Gun Metallic roof, and Pure White Pearl with Gun Metallic.

Maruti Suzuki has not revealed any details of the India-spec new generation Swift hatchback. However, it is expected to carry the same design and features as the Japanese market-spec model. Also, expect the colour options of the hatchback to remain the same as well.

New Maruti Suzuki Swift: What's new

The new Swift gets a completely redesigned grille flanked by revamped headlamps that feature projector lamps and new LED daytime running lights. The design of the fog lamp, LED taillight, front and rear bumpers, and alloy wheels too have been updated. The interior of the hatchback gets a revamped appearance as well thanks to the redesigned dashboard, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. The steering wheel too comes slightly tweaked. Some of the advanced technology-aided features onboard the hatchback will include ADAS, a 360-degree camera etc.

Powering the new Swift is a 1.2-litre Z12E three-cylinder petrol engine, which gets paired with a hybrid system as well. The engine is capable of churning out 81 bhp peak power and 108 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a CVT as well. The new generation hatchback claims to offer up to 26.3 kmpl of mileage depending on the fuel mode and driving conditions.

