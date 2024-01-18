2024 Suzuki Swift arrives at showrooms in Japan. Check out real-life images

Suzuki unveiled the 2024 Swift at the 2023 Japanese Mobility Show and it is now on sale in the Japanese market. We already know that Maruti Suzuki will soon launch the Swift facelift in the Indian market. In Japan, the production of the 2024 Swift has already started and the manufacturer has started dispatching the new hatchback to its dealers in Japan. Here are a few images that were clicked while the Swift facelift was parked at the dealership.

The 2024 Swift is finished in a dual-tone colour scheme of white body colour with a black roof. The design language is more of an evolution instead of a revolution. It gets a new set of LED headlamps with a projector setup and a smoked effect. There would be a new grille and bumper as well. On the sides, there is a new set of alloy wheels but the overall silhouette is still very similar to the outgoing model. At the rear, there is a new set of LED tail lamps and a revised bumper.

The interior has been revamped with a new design. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/佐藤俊重)

The interior is also revamped and is now inspired by the new-gen Baleno. It gets a dual-tone colour scheme and the dashboard is also new. The touchscreen infotainment system is new and it would come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The automatic climate control system sits below the AC vents. There is a new instrument cluster with analogue dials and a digital multi-information display.

The side profile stays more or less the same. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/佐藤俊重)

Also Read : Suzuki Swift Cool Rev concept to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024.

Suzuki is using a new engine for the 2024 Swift. It is called Z12E and will come mated to a CVT automatic transmission as standard. It is a three-cylinder unit when compared to the current four-cylinder K-Series engine. The new engine produces around 80 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 108 Nm. It is slightly less powerful than the current Swift which puts out 88 bhp and 113 Nm. However, the new engine does offer a better fuel efficiency figure of 24 kmpl.

First Published Date: