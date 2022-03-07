WagonR to Swift: Maruti offers benefits of up to 41,000 on select models

Maruti Suzuki has announced a discount of up to ₹41,000 on its Arena model line-up for the month of March. These benefits are being given in the form of cash discounts, corporate and exchange offers. However, this offer of Maruti Suzuki is not getting any benefit on any CNG model.

Maruti Suzuki recently updated the WagonR with two new engines, new features and new colour options. However, the benefits on the WagonR are being passed on to previous generation model. The company is offering benefits of up to ₹41,000 on the older 1.2-litre variant of the WagonR, while the 1.0-litre variant is offering benefits up to ₹31,000.

Maruti Suzuki Alto also gets heavy discounts this month. The oldest existing model from Maruti is offered with a 796cc engine and a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is offered in both petrol and CNG variants. The company is offering benefits up to ₹31,000 on the Alto. However, benefits of up to ₹11,000 are being available on its base STD variant.

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of up to31,000 on all manual variants of the S-Presso , while benefits of up to16,000 are available on the AMT variant.

Benefits of up to ₹29,000 are available on both the 5- and 7-seater versions of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco as well as the cargo van variant. Maruti Eeco comes as a multi purpose vehicle.

Maruti is also offering benefits of up to ₹27,000 on all manual variants of the third generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, while benefits up to ₹17,000 on the AMT variants.

Dzire sub-compact sedan, which is one of the best selling model from the carmaker, has also been included in the list of beneficiaries. The manual variants of the Dzire are getting benefits of up to ₹27,000, while the AMT variants are getting discounts of up to ₹17,000.

Benefits of up to ₹26,000 are available on all variants of the new Celerio including AMT. Celerio comes with a 67hp, 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox option. It is the most fuel-efficient petrol car offered by Maruti in the country.

Maruti Suzuki is also gearing up to launch the new Brezza in the coming months. The company is offering benefits worth up to ₹22,000 on the existing model this month.

