Volkswagen is getting ready to give one of its most popular offerings - the Polo hatchback - a midlife upgrade. The German carmaker will take the covers off officially later this week, on April 22. However, ahead of the global premiere, Volkswagen has given a sneak peek into what changes the new Polo hatchback will have.

Volkswagen has teased an image of the upcoming Polo. The carmaker said that its will receive comprehensive updates regarding its design, technologies and specifications.

The sketch released by Volkswagen gives and idea of the new Polo's front face that will have illuminated strips and LED headlights. The bonnet also appears curved well to give its a more appealing look. The bumpers, wheels are also expected to get design upgrades, as well as new exterior colour theme expected to be introduced.

Inside, the Polo 2021 is likely to make a significant leap in terms of finishes and digitisation. The infotainment system, instrument cluster and upholstery are all set for updates.

Volkswagen has not shared a word on whether the new Polo will have improved powertrain. Though, the carmaker's statement which claims that there will be 'comprehensive updates' as far as 'technologies and specifications' hint that there could be certain changes under the hood.

The current Polo hatchback models sold across the world is powered by a 1.0-litre EVO engine, and a 1.0-litre TSI with three cylinder engine. Both are mated to a manual and a dual-clutch DSG gearbox.

Volkswagen currently offers Polo hatchback in India with two engine options. There is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 75PS and 95Nm and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor making 110PS and 175Nm. Priced between ₹6.01 lakh and ₹9.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new generation Polo is also expected to come to India, but at a later date as was indicated by the carmaker during a recent event. The Polo in India is likely to be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform.

Volkswagen had launched its first Polo an integral part of the small car segment back in 1975. It has been one of the most successful models for the carmaker – not just in Germany, but in many markets worldwide.

Volkswagen has so far sold around 18 million Polo hatchbacks across the world. Currently, Polo is Volkswagen's top-selling model with as many as 15,085 units sold in March this year.