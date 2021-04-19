Volkswagen has unveiled its seven-seater ID.6 SUV in two variants at the Shanghai Auto Show. Available in X and Crozz variants, the SUV has been developed keeping the Chinese market in focus.

With the emphasize on electric vehicles at the Shanghai Auto Show, Volkswagen grabbed many eyeballs with its new ID.6 SUV, part of the brand's ID badged portfolio.

Volkswagen AG claims that its all-electric ID.6, available in six- and seven-seat variants, aims to create a lounge on wheels with semi-automated driving and other technology.

The Volkswagen ID.6 electric SUV is the largest vehicle in the automaker's dedicated EV portfolio that spawns out EVs with ID badge. The ID.6 electric SUV will sit above the ID.4, which is also available in two separate variants.

In the Chinese market, the ID.6 Crozz and X will be built locally. Volkswagen has a joint venture with the local automaker FAW. The two automakers will jointly produce the ID.6 Crozz, while the ID.6 X will be produced under the joint venture between Volkswagen and its Chinese automobile giant partner SAIC.

Despite carrying the same silhouette, the two ID.6 variants get different looking the LED headlamps, taillights, and bumpers too are distinctive in each model. The SUV will be available in both 19 and 21-inch wheels. Both the electric cars closely follow the ID.4 styling language and remain true to the concept model as well.

The Volkswagen ID.6 X and Volkswagen ID.6 Crozz are underpinned by the MEB architecture, which has been developed especially for electric vehicles. The same platform also underpins the Skoda Enyaq iV, Audi Q4 E-Tron, Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron.

Volkswagen claims that ID.6's rear electric motor is capable of churning out 177 hp of power. It enables the car to sprint to 100 kmph from a standstill position in 9.3 seconds. The dual-motor variant can kick out 302 hp of power and 310 Nm of torque. It is capable of accelerating to 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds.

The Volkswagen ID.6 will be available in China with a 58-kWh battery and a larger 77-kWh pack. The two variants are capable of running 436 km and 588 km, respectively. The automaker plans to launch at least eight ID-badged cars in China by 2023, as it aims to have 50% of its total annual sales attributed to fully electric vehicles by 2030.

(With inputs from AP)