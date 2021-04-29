After Volkswagen unveiled the ID.4 GTX, the top version of the high-performance range of its electric SUV, the German carmaker has also teased a new upcoming member of the ID family. At the end of the global debut of ID.4 GTX last night, the German brand briefly showed some images of the ID.5 which is the coupe version of the SUV.

The ID.5 appears to be inspired or based on the Volkswagen ID Crozz. It is the fourth member of the ID family, which already includes the compact ID.3, the global SUV ID.4 and the Chinese SUV ID.6.

The teaser shared by Volkswagen has confirmed that this model will also be offered in GTX version. Ralf Brandstatter, CEO at Volkswagen, said, "Our next coupe is all about the elegance of flowing lines, and naturally the ID 5 will also have a GTX version."

The Volkswagen ID.5 electric coupe will be based on the German auto giant's MEB platform dedicated to electric vehicles. The ID.5 will also likely to retain all the powertrains of the ID.4. This essentially means that the ID.5 will also have a performance variant equipped with a double electric motor of 299 hp and 460 Nm of torque. It is expected to return a range of around 480 kms on single charge. The launch is expected by the end of the year.

As far as the look of the ID.5 is concerned, the biggest differences, compared to the ID.4, can be seen at the rear with a different roof line since we are talking about a coupe SUV. The interior, though not shown in the teaser, is unlikely to be different. The new model will be built at the Zwickau plant.

The ID.5 electric coupe is also likely to use the same powertrain as the ID.4, which means a rear engine with 203 horses in ID.5 and 299 horses in ID. 5 GTX.

At this moment, it seems likely that the ID.5 will be only offered for the European market. More details on this will emerge over the next few months as the global debut of this new battery-powered electric car approaches.