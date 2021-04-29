Volkswagen has not only started introducing the ID badged electric cars to the world but now coming up with performance variants of these EVs. As a result of this strategy, the German carmaker has introduced the GTX variant of the ID.4 all-electric SUV. While the GTX badge for Volkswagen cars is nothing new, the carmaker never added the performance badge for electric models before.

Previously, the GTX badge was used for the performance variants of Golf, Jetta, and Scirocco in some markets.

Speaking about the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, the performance electric SUV will come with dual electric motors powering both axles, and there is an all-wheel-drive system onboard. Compared to this, the standard ID.4 gets a single electric motor and a rear-wheel-drive system.

The power output for the ID.4 GTX is 295 hp compared to the standard model's 201 hp. This means the ID.4 GTX is slightly less powered than the 302 hp producing China-spec ID.6 larger SUV that has been unveiled a few days ago.

The ID.4 GTX is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds at a top speed of 180 kmph. On the other hand, the standard model sprints the same mark in 8.5 seconds with a top speed of 160 kmph.

As the German car brand claims, the ID.4 GTX's automatically adjustable AWD system comes with a technology that ensures the electric SUV remains in a rear-wheel-drive configuration until the onboard sensors detect more traction is required. AWD kicks in when the driver decides to push the accelerator pedal harder. It also says that the switch from rear to all-wheel-drive is done in a matter of milliseconds and smoothly.

Power comes for the car from a 77-kWh battery, which is the same lithium-ion pack used by the regular ID.4. In the GTX, it offers up to 480 kilometers of range compared to 520 kilometers delivered by the standard version.

In terms of design, VW has tried to make the GTX derivative distinctive from its mainstream counterpart. It gets LED lights arranged vertically in the faux air intakes along with a glossy black finish on the grille. The LED matrix headlights come as standard, along with fancy LED taillights featuring a 3D effect. The ID.4 GTX appears similar to the standard variant. It runs on standard 20-inch wheels that are upgradable to 21-inch wheels.