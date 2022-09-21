Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus to cost more from October 1. Here's why

Volkswagen currently has three models in its India lineup - a sedan in the form of Virtus and two SUVs in the form of Taigun and Tiguan.

There is some bad news if you have been planning to buy a Volkswagen car in the country as the company on Wednesday announced a price hike of up to two per cent on models across its India range, effective from October 1. Volkswagen Passenger Cars India currently sells models like the Taigun SUV, Virtus sedan and Tiguan premium SUV here.

Volkswagen has blamed rising input costs which, it says, has necessitated a decision to hike prices across the company's product portfolio. At present, Tiguan is the most expensive product from the company here with pricing starting at ₹32.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Then there is the Virtus which starts at ₹11.22 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Taigun which competes in the mid-size SUV space and its pricing begins from ₹11.39 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Earlier this year, Volkswagen claimed that the response towards Virtus has been overwhelming despite the sedan segment in the country remaining stagnant. Brand Director Ashish Gupta also highlighted that the Taigun - launched in 2021 - continues to fare well. Both these models have been developed under the India 2.0 Project and the company has established India as a manufacturing base for dispatches overseas as well.

It is, however, yet to be ascertained how much the upcoming price hike affects buyer sentiments especially because around the festival period, potential customers at large usually look forward to a slew of deals and offers to finalize their respective purchase decisions.

