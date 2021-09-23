Volkswagen Taigun launched, takes straight aim at Creta and Seltos

Volkswagen Taigun was officially launched in the Indian car market on Wednesday at a starting price of ₹10.49 lakh (ex showroom). The GT Line of Taigun starts at ₹14.99 lakh (ex showroom), going up to ₹17.49 lakh (ex showroom). The Volkswagen Taigun enters a lucrative yet competitive mid-size SUV space with the German auto giant looking at carving out a noticeable space for itself here. Tata Harrier 1956 cc|Diesel|Manual ₹ 13.84 Lakhs* Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare Hyundai Creta 1497 cc|Petrol|Manual ₹ 9.82 Lakhs* Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare Kia Seltos 1497 cc|Petrol|Manual ₹ 9.89 Lakhs* Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare The Taigun has been primarily highlighted as a product that is ‘Made in India and Made for India’ and claims to offer a blend of all that is preferred by a large section of customers here. It does share platform with the recently launched Skoda Kushaq but promises to be a distinct model, not just from its Czech cousin but all other rivals that play the field currently.

Built on the MQB A0 IN platform, the Taigun is looking at being a preferred choice of not just Volkswagen loyalists but an option that could bring new customers to the company's fold here. The concept version of the car was first showcased at the Auto Expo back in 2019 and the production version retains much of the flavour.

Volkswagen Taigun SUV - full price list (ex showrooom, INR) Dynamic 1.0 TSI Performance 1.5 TSI Comfortline 10.49 lakh 14.99 lakh (GT manual) Highline (manual) 12.79 lakh 17.49 lakh (GT Plus DSG) Highline (automatic) 14.09 lakh Topline (manual ) 14.56 lakh Topline (automatic) 15.90 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun engine and transmission options:

Taigun comes with two TSI petrol engine options. These are a 1.0-litre unit and a 1.5-litre motor. The former is mated to a manual gearbox as well as a six-speed automatic unit. The more powerful engine gets manual as well as DSG automatic unit.

Volkswagen Taigun performance credentials Engine 1.0L TSI 1.5L TSI EVO Displacement 999 cc (3 cylinders) 1498 cc (4 cylinders) Transmission 6 Speed Manual, 6 Speed Automatic 6 Speed Manual, 7 Speed DSG Max Power 115 PS 150 PS Max Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm

Volkswagen Taigun style highlights:

Volkswagen Taigun has been made available in six distinct colour options. These are Yellow, White, Blue, Red, Grey and Black.

Taigun comes with smart chrome additions on its exterior body and while the horizontal lines on the grille at the front is a familiar sight, the face gets a youthful appeal thanks to the LED head light and DRL units. The car sits on 17 and 16-inch alloy wheels, depending on the variant and also gets a rather funky LED tail light design.

Taigun also boasts of the largest-in-segment wheelbase.

Volkswagen Taigun cabin and feature highlights:

Taigun cabin has a clean and uncluttered dashboard layout.

Taigun gets a 10.1-inch VW Play touchscreen infotainment system and an all digital eight-inch digital cockpit which is largest in segment. There is support for wireless App connect via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while there are six speakers around the vehicle.

Other feature highlights include a sunroof, wireless mobile charging and voice-command recognition, among others.

The cabin is mostly well-appointed and offers a decent level of seat cushioning and space. The red-coloured ambient lighting scheme furthers the premium touch.

Volkswagen Taigun rivals:

The list of rivals for Taigun is nearly endless. It will mount a challenge to segment leader Hyundai Creta and will also pose a possible threat to Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector. Skoda Kushaq is a cousin but expect the family feud to be bitter while there is also the upcoming MG Astor that will compete in this same space.