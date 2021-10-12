Home > Auto > Cars > Volkswagen Taigun available on rent now. Check details
Volkswagen Taigun available on rent now. Check details

2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2021, 01:13 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Sabyasachi Dasgupta

  • Volkswagen has expanded choice for customers looking to subscribe its cars with the newly launched Taigun SUV. Besides Taigun, Volkswagen also offers Polo, Vento and T-Roc as subscription-based models.

Volkswagen has decided to expand its subscription based ownership scheme by adding the newly-launched Taigun SUV as part of its fleet. Volkswagen launched the Taigun SUV last month at a starting price of 10.49 lakh (ex showroom). It rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among others in the compact SUV segment.

The price of the Taigun SUV's GT Line models starts at 14.99 lakh (ex showroom), and go up to 17.49 lakh (ex showroom).

Volkswagen will also offer full on-road financing, periodic maintenance, insurance cover and an option to upgrade or return the car at the convenience of the customers.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “With a core objective of being accessible to customers, we, at Volkswagen have worked towards our omni-channel mobility offering. The aim is to provide customers the choice of their preferred ownership model that suits their lifestyle and comfort."

Sandeep Gambhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited (OAIS) said, “The Taigun is the latest Volkswagen SUVW and how can we not introduce this bold, dynamic and German engineered SUVW under the subscription model for our customers. We are extremely delighted to have the entire product range of Volkswagen available on our platform, making it even more accessible and convenient for customers across the country."

The Taigun will be offered with a white number plate and will be available at 30 Volkswagen outlets across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

  • First Published Date : 12 Oct 2021, 01:13 PM IST
