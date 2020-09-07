Volkswagen shows off Caddy California, the mini home with double bed, kitchen

If you thought a camping vehicle has to be large to be spacious, chances are you have still not heard of the Caddy California. The cute but capable offering from Volkswagen promises to be a compact mobile home with most of the conveniences that some other, mostly larger, camper vehicles offer to people on the move.

Significantly smaller than some of the other products in the California range of Volkswagen, Caddy California is a compact motorhome that manages to pack in a fold-out double bed that measures around 6.5 feet. Sprawled on it does not just ensure comfortable nights but a naturally glitzy one under the sky because the vehicle comes with a panoramic sunroof as well.

Smart use of every inch of space means that Caddy California can be quite the basic home away from home.

Once it is time to wake up, a cuppa is just an arm's length away from the pull-out kitchen that gets a single-hob cooker, complete with a shelf and windshield to protect on particularly gusty days.

Feel like lazing the mid-morning hours away? This motorhome has you covered, quite literally. A modular tent system can be connected to the body of the camper which also houses a small table and two chairs at its rear.

With a wheelbase of 4,501mm, this camper here may not be the most spacious but a version with a longer wheelbase of 4,831 is reportedly in the works as well.

Caddy California is scheduled to hit European markets by the end of 2020 and while there is no word on its journey to other markets, Volkswagen may have hit quite the jackpot when it comes to compact yet practically sufficient motor homes.