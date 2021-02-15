Volkswagen on Monday launched the 'Turbo edition' of its flagship models – Polo and Vento in India. The new Turbo edition Polo has been priced at ₹6.99 lakh, while the Turbo Vento has been priced at ₹8.69 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Volkswagen has also commenced booking of the new Turbo edition of Polo and Vento online at the official website and at the company dealerships.

The new Turbo edition of the Polo and Vento is available in the Comfortline variant. Both the cars are powered by the Volkswagen’s 1.0l Turbocharged Stratified Injection (TSI) engine which has been mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. This engine is known to push out 81 kW of maximum power at 5000-5500 rpm and 175Nm of torque at 1750-4000 rpm.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Accessibility is at the core of Volkswagen and it’s our constant endeavor to offer customers the ability to experience safe and meticulously German-engineered products coupled with a fun-to-drive experience. With the Turbo edition, our aim is to offer continuous & striking enhancements on our popular product offerings - Polo & Vento that appeal to the discerning Indian customers."

The turbo edition of both cars comes with a number of new features including a glossy black spoiler, ORVM caps, fender badge and sporty seat covers. The Turbo edition is available on all colors as offered on the Polo and Vento.