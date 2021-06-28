As seen in the teaser video, the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun gets a twin-slat chrome garnished radiator grille, dual-lens projector headlamps, horizontal LED daytime running lights and contrast painted skid plate.

As Volkswagen Taigun will share a lot of things with Skoda Kushaq including the platform, expect it to get 17-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels. Also, it will receive wide LED taillights, shark-fin antenna, chrome strip on rear bumper etc.

The teaser video majorly shows the exterior of the Taigun, but a few bits of the cabin too is visible. It gets an engine start-stop button located on the centre console. A 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be there.

Other features inside the cabin would include a sunroof, wireless charging technology, a completely digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control etc. It could receive up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC among the safety features. Overall, there would be a lot of similarities with Kushaq in terms of features.

Volkswagen Taigun will share the engines with Skoda Kushaq. There will be a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre TSI unit as well. Expect it to be available as a petrol-only model. Expect the engines to churn out the same power and torque output as Skoda Kushaq. Transmission options for VW Taigun will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG automatic unit.