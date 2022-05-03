HT Auto
Volkswagen hikes Taigun, Tiguan prices by up to 4%, effective from May 2

Volkswagen's price hike for Tiguan and Taigun ranges between 2.5 per cent to four per cent.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 May 2022, 10:08 AM
Volkswagen Tiguan gets impacted due to the price hike.
German automaker Volkswagen becomes the latest car brand in India to announce a price hike for its passenger vehicles in the country. The automaker has announced a price hike for its Taigun and Tiguan models ranging between 2.5 per cent to four per cent, depending on variants. The revised price has become effective from May 2.

(Also Read: Maruti, Hyundai, Honda witness decline in wholesales in April)

Volkswagen claims the price hike became necessary to partially offset the increased input cost due to the rising prices of key raw materials, and severe disruption in the automotive supply chain including the shortage of semiconductors. Previously several automakers such as Tata Motors, Toyota, Mahindra, Hyundai, Kia, Volvo etc. announced price hikes for their respective cars showing similar reasons.

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Volkswagen Tiguan
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan
Prices are currently unavailable
Skoda Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹ 10.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Mahindra Xuv500
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹ 13.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Volkswagen has also announced several feature enhancements for the Taigun SUV. The premium SUV is now claimed to have received features such as engine idle start/stop and tyre pressure deflation warning as standard fitments across all the variants, both Performance Line and Dynamic Line.

The price hike from Volkswagen comes at a time when the vehicle buyers are facing pressure from the rising prices of petrol and diesel. The incessant hike of petrol and diesel has impacted the ownership costs and eventually purchase decisions for the vehicle buyers. In such a situation, rising costs of vehicles could further impact the demands for vehicles and eventually sales numbers as well.

The automakers have been facing a severe disruption in the automotive supply chain, especially due to the shortage of semiconductors and other parts for more than a year. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has further accelerated the impact, as both the countries play crucial roles in the automotive supply chain. 

First Published Date: 03 May 2022, 09:24 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen Taigun Volkswagen Tiguan Volkswagen India SUV
