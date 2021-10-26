Video: Check out HT Aero, a flying supercar that may soar into reality come 2024

The Xpeng flying car has a foldable rotor mechanism and its two gullwing doors open on either side when the vehicle is stationery, allowing the blades to stretch out and enable the machine to launch.

The flying car from Xpeng will be road legal, says the company.

Details such as flying range, speed and altitude capability aren't yet known but the HT Aero vehicle does boast of an extremely aerodynamic exterior profile and a styling quotient that is likely to turn eyeballs - sideways and upwards. Step inside and it is all about the future here as well. The car, in concept form currently, gets a transparent infotainment system and has the driver's display assimilated onto the steering wheel. There are also dedicated controls an switches for when the vehicle is in fly mode.

Xpeng flying car has space for two inside its cabin.

The XPeng HT Aero may seem, still, as yet another concept flying vehicles - and there are several of these in the works. But the company does claim that the production version will be street legal which means once the actual vehicle does roll out of the factory, it would be ready to be driven and - subject to rules and regulations - fly.