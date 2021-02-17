Suzuki has introduced a new Swift Sport Hybrid World Championship Edition which celebrates the brand's latest success in MotoGP championship. The special edition Suzuki Swift has been priced at Euros 20,900, which translates to ₹18.44 lakh.

The new Swift Sport Hybrid World Championship Edition benefits from an exclusive paint job that apes Suzuki's world championship-winning GSX-RR race bike. The hatchback gets a two-tone paint scheme featuring metallic blue as the main theme colour along with silver decals overlaid on the top. It is also decorated with a silver coloured roof and silver wing mirrors. It also features three racing strips with a contrasting color extending throughout the body.

Inside the limited edition Swift gets a very unique design with sporty-looking fluorescent yellow trim over the driver and passenger armrests, dashboard and transmission tunnel. Apart from that, what really makes the car unique is the fact that it gets Suzuki's latest MotoGP champion - Joan Mir's signature adorning the dashboard.

Under the hood, the 2021 Suzuki Swift Sport hybrid sources power from a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol powertrain which works alongside a 48V mild-hybrid setup. This setup is capable of churning out 129bhp of power with an extra 13bhp on tap thanks to the small starter motor and generator. The engine transmits power to the front wheels with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox. The top speed of the car has been claimed to be at 210 mph.

As far as the Indian market goes, Maruti Suzuki is chalking out plans to introduce a yearly update to Swift hatchback very soon. The new model is expected to bring forward a number of updates in the form of tweaked exterior styling and features.