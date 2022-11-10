Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the first SUV to come with CNG powertrain

Toyota will offer CNG powertrain with Urban Cruiser Hyryder only in S and G variants. It will be offered only with a mild-hybrid engine and a manual gearbox.

Toyota has announced that they will launch their new mid-size SUV with a CNG powertrain as well. This means that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be the only SUV in the mid-size SUV segment to offer a strong hybrid powertrain, a petrol engine and a CNG powertrain as well. Toyota says that the prices of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be unveiled soon.

The mid-size SUV with factory-fitted CNG will be offered in two trims, S and G. These variants sit between the base E and top-end V variant. So, it can be expected that the feature list on the CNG trims should be decent. There would be no direct competitor to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG because other mid-size SUVs are not offered with a CNG powertrain.

The CNG variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will come equipped with a 1.5-litre K-series engine & 5-speed manual transmission. Toyota claims that the SUV will deliver a fuel efficiency of 26.1 KM/KG. This is the same engine that is doing on several Maruti Suzuki vehicles such as Ertiga, Brezza, XL6 and even the Grand Vitara with which Urban Cruiser Hyryder shares underpinnings with.

Maruti Suzuki is already offering a CNG powetrain with this engine on some of their vehicles. While running on petrol, the engine produces 103 Ps of max power and 137 Nm of peak torque. On CNG, the power is reduced to 87.83 Ps and 121.5 Nm. It is expected that the power and torque figures of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be near this.

There will not be any changes to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder apart from the new CNG powertrain. Cosmetically, it will continue to come with LED project headlamp, twin LED Daytime running lamp, wide trapezoidal grille, LED tail lamp and 17-inch alloy wheels. Toyota offers a range of 66 accessories designed for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

