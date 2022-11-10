HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Is The First Suv To Come With Cng Powertrain

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the first SUV to come with CNG powertrain

Toyota will offer CNG powertrain with Urban Cruiser Hyryder only in S and G variants. It will be offered only with a mild-hybrid engine and a manual gearbox.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Nov 2022, 13:45 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is the latest SUV from the brand. It is powered by a mild-hybrid powertrain and a strong-hybrid powertrain.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is the latest SUV from the brand. It is powered by a mild-hybrid powertrain and a strong-hybrid powertrain.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is the latest SUV from the brand. It is powered by a mild-hybrid powertrain and a strong-hybrid powertrain.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is the latest SUV from the brand. It is powered by a mild-hybrid powertrain and a strong-hybrid powertrain.

Toyota has announced that they will launch their new mid-size SUV with a CNG powertrain as well. This means that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be the only SUV in the mid-size SUV segment to offer a strong hybrid powertrain, a petrol engine and a CNG powertrain as well. Toyota says that the prices of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be unveiled soon.

The mid-size SUV with factory-fitted CNG will be offered in two trims, S and G. These variants sit between the base E and top-end V variant. So, it can be expected that the feature list on the CNG trims should be decent. There would be no direct competitor to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG because other mid-size SUVs are not offered with a CNG powertrain.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 27.97 kmpl | 91 bhp
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 19.16 kmpl
₹39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Vellfire (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Vellfire
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 16.35 kmpl
₹87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Toyota enters CNG segment with Glanza and HyRyder. Here's how much it will cost

The CNG variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will come equipped with a 1.5-litre K-series engine & 5-speed manual transmission. Toyota claims that the SUV will deliver a fuel efficiency of 26.1 KM/KG. This is the same engine that is doing on several Maruti Suzuki vehicles such as Ertiga, Brezza, XL6 and even the Grand Vitara with which Urban Cruiser Hyryder shares underpinnings with.

Maruti Suzuki is already offering a CNG powetrain with this engine on some of their vehicles. While running on petrol, the engine produces 103 Ps of max power and 137 Nm of peak torque. On CNG, the power is reduced to 87.83 Ps and 121.5 Nm. It is expected that the power and torque figures of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be near this.

There will not be any changes to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder apart from the new CNG powertrain. Cosmetically, it will continue to come with LED project headlamp, twin LED Daytime running lamp, wide trapezoidal grille, LED tail lamp and 17-inch alloy wheels. Toyota offers a range of 66 accessories designed for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

 

First Published Date: 10 Nov 2022, 13:45 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the first SUV to come with CNG powertrain
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the first SUV to come with CNG powertrain
Ola to venture into electric motorcycles, plans launch ahead of electric car
Ola to venture into electric motorcycles, plans launch ahead of electric car
Nitin Gadkari approves ₹68,000 cr worth of road projects in North East
Nitin Gadkari approves 68,000 cr worth of road projects in North East
Hyundai confirms launch of Ioniq 5 as its second EV after Kona in India
Hyundai confirms launch of Ioniq 5 as its second EV after Kona in India
Jeep Compass prices up by ₹1.80 lakh in fourth hike this year
Jeep Compass prices up by 1.80 lakh in fourth hike this year

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city