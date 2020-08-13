Toyota to open bookings for its Vitara Brezza-based Urban Cruiser by end August

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is moving into top gear to drive in its Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based Urban Cruiser in India and informed on Thursay that bookings for the sub-compact SUV will open by the end of August.

In March 2018, Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp (SMC) had shook hands for exchanging hybrid and other vehicles in the Indian market.

Known for its extremely popular full-size SUV in the form of Fortuner, Toyota will make its debut in the sub-compact SUV segment and while the Urban Cruiser is similar in most ways to the Brezza it is based on, the Toyota badge is expected to help it create its own road map in a very competitive field of play.

Little wonder then that Toyota is specifically targeting a younger demographic and is trying to project Urban Cruiser as an early achiever's SUV. "Toyota Urban Cruiser offers an early entry into the Toyota SUV family and comes with Toyota’s global standards of sales & after-sales services," a press statement on the theme of the car's launch campaign informed.

The Urban Cruiser is scheduled for an official launch in the festive season and will be the second offering from Toyota under its partnership with Suzuki - the first was Glanza which is based on the Baleno. Around 25,000 units of Glanza were sold in the last one year.