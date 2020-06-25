In a massive recall decision, Toyota is looking at fixing potential faults in around 752,000 gas-electric hybrid vehicles across the world for a possible fault in the engine which could force these cars to come to a halt without much warning. The recall mostly pertains to 2013 to 2015 Prius and 2014 to 2017 Prius v hybrids.

Toyota recently issued a press statement in which it informed that the vehicles are designed in way that if any problems with the hybrid systems are detected, it goes into fail-safe mode. There are however chances in rarity that the fail-safe mode is bisected and the engine loses power completely, forcing the car to come to a standstill.

In such a case, and if the vehicle is in high speeds, the possibility of a crash cannot be ruled out and Toyota says it therefore wants to leave nothing to chance even if power steering and braking features remain active.

Dealers across the world have been informed to update the hybrid system on any of the affected cars at no cost to the owners. A complete failure would result in the system being replaced with a completely new one, again at no cost to the owner.

The recall is expected to affect around 267,000 such vehicles in the US alone and owners will begin getting calls starting late August.