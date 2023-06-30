Toyota offering Hilux pickup truck with massive discount and free accessories

Toyota Motor is offering huge discounts on the Hilux lifestyle vehicle, one of its most expensive cars in lineup, within three months of its launch in India. The Japanese auto giant is offering discounts and benefits worth up to ₹8 lakh for those planning to buy it. The Hilux was launched in March this year at a starting price of ₹30.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant with automatic transmission and other bells and whistles cost up to ₹37.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Several Toyota dealerships across India are offering discount of up to ₹6 lakh on the Hilux pickup truck. Some are even offering free accessories worth up to ₹2 lakh along with the discount. The discounts and benefits depend on the variants, inventory and other factors. Toyota has not officially announced any end date to the scheme. The scheme has effectively reduced the ex-showroom price of the four-wheel drive pickup truck to almost ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom) even for the top-end version.

Toyota Motor offers the Hilux in India in three variants - Standard MT, High MT and High AT. All three variants offer AWD system as standard. It rivals the likes of Isuzu V-Cross which is offered at a starting price of ₹23.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Hilux ₹ 30.4 - 37.9 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Skoda Superb ₹ 31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Volkswagen Tiguan ₹32.79 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Isuzu Mu-x ₹ 33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Byd Atto 3 ₹33.9 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Skoda Kodiaq ₹ 34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Toyota offers the Hilux in India with a 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. The unit is capable of churning out 204 PS of power and 420 Nm of peak torque in the manual variant. The torque output increases to 500 Nm in the automatic variant. The Hilux also offers high and low-range transfer case and A-TRAC traction control system, along with a downhill assist control feature.

Also Read : India-bound Toyota Vellfire launches globally, to offer ADAS, hybrid powertrain

In terms of features, the Hilux is offered with an 8-way adjustable powered driver seat, a dual-zone climate control system, second-row AC vents, an 8.0-inch infotainment system, TFT multi-function display, UV cut glass, Electrochromatic mirrors, leather seats and much more. The top-end trim also comes with features like automatic headlamps, integrated LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, power foldable ORVMs and more. Toyota offers Hilux in five different colour options.

First Published Date: