HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Innova Hycross Teaser Reveals Adas Feature, Debut On November 25

Toyota Innova Hycross teaser reveals ADAS feature, debut on November 25

Toyota Innova Hycross MPV is slated to debut in India on November 25. The Japanese automaker has been releasing teaser videos and images of the SUV-inspired MPV ahead of its much-awaited debut. The latest teaser video posted on social media platforms by the automaker reveals that the car will come with ADAS features. The latest video shows the all-digital instrument cluster of the MPV, and it also reveals that the MPV will have a lane-keep assist feature available.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Nov 2022, 13:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
This leaked image of the upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross shows how the profile of the MPV has changed and adds SUV characteristics in its hybrid avatar. (Image courtesy: Instagram/turbocars_007)
This leaked image of the upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross shows how the profile of the MPV has changed and adds SUV characteristics in its hybrid avatar. (Image courtesy: Instagram/turbocars_007)
This leaked image of the upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross shows how the profile of the MPV has changed and adds SUV characteristics in its hybrid avatar. (Image courtesy: Instagram/turbocars_007)
This leaked image of the upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross shows how the profile of the MPV has changed and adds SUV characteristics in its hybrid avatar. (Image courtesy: Instagram/turbocars_007)

Also Read : New Toyota Innova Hycross teaser released, design inspired by Fortuner SUV

The Innova continues to be the bread and butter offering of the automaker in the Indian market, and with the new model upgrade, it is slated to transform into a whole new car. The upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross not only comes with fresh styling that has been heavily influenced by the Toyota Fortuner and the other SUVs of the Japanese car brand but also a host of advanced technologies and features onboard the vehicle. One of the key USPs of the new Toyota Innova Hycross is the hybrid powertrain that the automaker has already teased.

The automaker has already revealed the design of the front grille, headlamps, hood, side profile and rear of the new Toyota Innova Hycross. The MPV will be based on an all-new chassis, which is expected to offer better ride quality, improved handling and more safety. Its cabin, too, has been teased online, revealing a few design elements. These interior elements include a sporty and premium grey colour theme, a panoramic sunroof, an all-digital instrument cluster etc.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Alcazar (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Alcazar
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.5 kmpl
₹16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Isuzu D-max (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu D-max
1898 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16.98 - 24.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Elantra (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Elantra
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹17.83 - 21.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Speaking about the powertrain, the upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross will be available as a petrol-only model. The car will get an electric motor combined with the petrol engine. It is not confirmed whether the hybrid technology will be a mild one or a strong one. Interestingly, the Toyota Innova Crysta too is currently available in petrol option only, as the automaker has stopped receiving bookings for the diesel variant. With several details of the car already public, expect more to be revealed before its debut.

First Published Date: 20 Nov 2022, 13:02 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Trending this Week

CNG_3
Looking for CNG cars? These 5 new models may soon be launched
Kia_Seltos_facelift_up
Kia Seltos facelift looks sportier, India launch likely in 2023
EICMA_2022_highlights
Top 5 two-wheelers showcased at EICMA 2022
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Here's how Odisha plans to curb road accidents along highways
Here's how Odisha plans to curb road accidents along highways
This is a never-before-seen race car from Audi
This is a never-before-seen race car from Audi
Toyota Innova Hycross teaser reveals ADAS feature, debut on November 25
Toyota Innova Hycross teaser reveals ADAS feature, debut on November 25
BMW M2 is all about exceptional power and performance
BMW M2 is all about exceptional power and performance
Maruti Suzuki expects substantial increase in SUV market share this fiscal
Maruti Suzuki expects substantial increase in SUV market share this fiscal

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city