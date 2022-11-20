Toyota Innova Hycross teaser reveals ADAS feature, debut on November 25

Toyota Innova Hycross MPV is slated to debut in India on November 25. The Japanese automaker has been releasing teaser videos and images of the SUV-inspired MPV ahead of its much-awaited debut. The latest teaser video posted on social media platforms by the automaker reveals that the car will come with ADAS features. The latest video shows the all-digital instrument cluster of the MPV, and it also reveals that the MPV will have a lane-keep assist feature available.

The Innova continues to be the bread and butter offering of the automaker in the Indian market, and with the new model upgrade, it is slated to transform into a whole new car. The upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross not only comes with fresh styling that has been heavily influenced by the Toyota Fortuner and the other SUVs of the Japanese car brand but also a host of advanced technologies and features onboard the vehicle. One of the key USPs of the new Toyota Innova Hycross is the hybrid powertrain that the automaker has already teased.

The automaker has already revealed the design of the front grille, headlamps, hood, side profile and rear of the new Toyota Innova Hycross. The MPV will be based on an all-new chassis, which is expected to offer better ride quality, improved handling and more safety. Its cabin, too, has been teased online, revealing a few design elements. These interior elements include a sporty and premium grey colour theme, a panoramic sunroof, an all-digital instrument cluster etc.

Speaking about the powertrain, the upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross will be available as a petrol-only model. The car will get an electric motor combined with the petrol engine. It is not confirmed whether the hybrid technology will be a mild one or a strong one. Interestingly, the Toyota Innova Crysta too is currently available in petrol option only, as the automaker has stopped receiving bookings for the diesel variant. With several details of the car already public, expect more to be revealed before its debut.

