Toyota Innova electric concept breaks cover: All you need to know

Toyota has revealed the Innova EV concept at the ongoing Indonesia International Motor show in Jakarta.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2022, 12:18 PM
The new Innova electric concept appears to have been based on the existing current-generation of the MPV.

Toyota has revealed the Innova EV concept at the ongoing Indonesia International Motor show in Jakarta. First images of the car have also surfaced on Paultan.

While the company is yet announce the official details on the upcoming Innova electric, the new concept delineates the company's initial steps towards an electrified future. Needless to add, the Innova might become the first few cars from Toyota to comes with a fully electrified powertrain. 

(Also Read: Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study)

The new Innova electric concept appears to have been based on the existing current-generation of the MPV. The same is sold as Innova Crysta in the Indian market.

In essence, it is the Innova Crysta with an electric powertrain and thus features the same bodyshell and basic design. However, there are some minor differences to point out including a completely closed off front grille with body coloured plastic panels. Down below there is also a remastered front bumper and the alloy wheels design seems to be new. The concept MPV also gets a prominent "Electric" badge at the rear door which delineates it being a fully electric car rather than a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

(Also Read: Toyota teases GR Corolla sports car, to make global debut on April 1)

Other images also hint at its updated instrument cluster with an eco meter. This unit continues to use analouge dials instead of a fully digital screen expected in an electric car of its class. Interestingly, a tachometer can also be seen here. 

Details such as battery level, available range, speed, and currently engaged ‘gear’ can also be found on the screen. Moreover, the cabin sports ‘Innova EV’ badging on the headrests and several other places. 

More details on the Innova electric will be revealed soon in the future. The car is also expected to hit the Indian shores in the next few years. 

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2022, 12:14 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Innova Innova electric Toyota Innova electric Bangkok International Motor Show
