HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Toyota Mirai, India's 1st Hydrogen Based Fuel Cell E Car, Starts Pilot Study

Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car,  starts pilot study

The Toyota Mirai FCEV is capable of running up to 646 km on a single charge.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2022, 07:24 PM
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday launched India's first all-hydrogen electric vehicle Mirai as part of its pilot project with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT). The Toyota Mirai FCEV is one of the first hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles in the world and it runs on pure hydrogen generated electricity.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 16.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.16 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Vellfire (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Vellfire
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 87 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

It is also considered a true zero-emission vehicle, as the car emits only water from the tailpipe.

(Also Read: Petrol, diesel price hike unlikely to happen soon. Here's why)

The second-generation iteration of the Toyota Mirai FCEV will be built at the Toyota Kirloskar Motors' plant in Karnataka, said the automaker. It was introduced globally in December 2020. The car is claimed to come with a refuelling time of five minutes. It is capable of running a range of up to 646 km on a full tank.

The pilot project comes as part of the Indian government's strategy to push greener and cleaner fuel solutions for the country's vehicle fleet. Besides the battery electric vehicles, the government is also pushing the hydrogen fuel cell as an alternative fuel solution against petrol and diesel.

While promoting green hydrogen as an alternative fuel solution, the government claims that it will offer huge opportunities to decarbonise a range of sectors including road transportation and is gaining unprecedented momentum globally.

The Toyota Mirai FCEV sedan comes equipped with a high-pressure hydrogen fuel tank, an electric motor. The powertrain breaks the hydrogen into water and oxygen and generates energy from it. Instead of emitting gas like internal combustion engines, the hydrogen fuel cell powertrain emits water from the tailpipe.

Speaking about the collaboration between Toyota and ICAT to introduce the Toyota Mirai FCEV, the ministry of road transport and highway (MoRTH) said that this is a first of its kind project in India, aimed at spreading awareness about hydrogen, FCEV technology.

 

 

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2022, 02:51 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Mirai electric vehicle elecric car hydrogen fuel electric mobility EV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city