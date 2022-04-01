HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Gr Corolla Hot Hatch, With Awd And Triple Exhaust, Breaks Cover

Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch, with AWD and triple exhaust, breaks cover

Toyota GR Corolla is powered by a 1.6-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged engine that generates 304 hp and 370 Nm of torque. Power is delivered via a 6-speed manual gearbox.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2022, 08:55 AM
2023 Toyota GR Corolla has been unveiled with a 300 HP 1.6-litre engine and AWD system.
2023 Toyota GR Corolla has been unveiled with a 300 HP 1.6-litre engine and AWD system.
2023 Toyota GR Corolla has been unveiled with a 300 HP 1.6-litre engine and AWD system.
2023 Toyota GR Corolla has been unveiled with a 300 HP 1.6-litre engine and AWD system.

Toyota has taken the covers off its most powerful Corolla model yet. Inspired by racing cars, the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla made its debut early today as a track-ready hot hatch. It will take on rivals like Volkswagen Golf R among others. The GR Corolla, which will be offered in two trims including Core and the limited Circuit Edition, will go on sale later this year in markets abroad.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.16 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Hyryder
Electric
₹ 8 to 12 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

The GR Corolla comes powered with a 1.6-litre inline three-cylinder turbo intercooled engine found in the GR Yaris. It is capable of churning out maximum output of 304 hp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an all-wheel drive system. Optimising the GR-FOUR 4WD system to match the specifications of the GR Corolla was one of several initiatives undertaken to create a car that can be safely controlled, even when pushed to the limit. The system gives drivers a choice of 60-40, 50-50 or 30-70 power distribution to the front and rear wheels.

Based on the GA-C platform, the basic body structure of the Toyota Corolla Sport was adopted while designing the GR Corolla, making it appear quite a looker from all sides. The GR Corolla gets black GR badged functional matrix grille, flanked by functional air ducts on both sides. The front grille on the Circuit Grade comes in gloss-black and features integrated LED fog lamps. Auto on/off LED headlamps and LED DRLs are standard on both grades.

On the Circuit Edition, the roof is made of a forged carbon sheet moulding compound. This lightweight, highly rigid material keeps off the ounces that a steel roof would bring and helps lower the car’s centre of gravity. Aluminium is used for the hood and front door panels, with light and strong high-tensile steel in critical areas to ensure the car’s structure can safely absorb and dissipate impact forces.

The 20mm wider front fenders and 30mm wider rear fenders produce a wider stance. Triple exhausts from a muffler created to further boost the power of the 1.6-litre inline three-cylinder turbo engine emphasise its powerful and sporty rear end. The GR Corolla hot hatch sits on an imposing set of 18-inch gloss-black 15-spoke cast alloy wheels with red brake callipers.

The interior of the Toyota GR Corolla i s inspired by racing cars and gets red stitching to add to its sportiness.
The interior of the Toyota GR Corolla i s inspired by racing cars and gets red stitching to add to its sportiness.
The interior of the Toyota GR Corolla i s inspired by racing cars and gets red stitching to add to its sportiness.
The interior of the Toyota GR Corolla i s inspired by racing cars and gets red stitching to add to its sportiness.

The interior of the GR Corolla is also race inspired. The cabin gets an all-black theme with red trim details around the door handles, centre console, steering wheel and side air vents. The suede and synthetic leather-trimmed sport seats gets red stitching, red mesh inserts and GR badged headrests.

The newly-developed GR Full TFT meter with a 12.3-inch colour Multi-Information Display (MID) offers feedback used by race drivers. It has a GR meter with 4WD mode, turbo pressure, gear position indicator and tachometer.

Toyota GR Corolla also gets features like 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Hey Toyota voice assistance, automatic climate control, heated front seats and steering wheel, six speakers, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa compatibility and power windows with one-touch auto up/down.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 08:55 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Corolla Toyota Corolla GR Corolla Toyota GR Corolla 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Toyota GR Corolla 2023
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

EV fire incidents: Centre to take action against EV makers after forensic probe
EV fire incidents: Centre to take action against EV makers after forensic probe
Volkswagen to shut part of its Shanghai factory due to Covid restrictions
Volkswagen to shut part of its Shanghai factory due to Covid restrictions
2022 Bangkok Motor Show: Focus on EVs due to increasing petrol prices
2022 Bangkok Motor Show: Focus on EVs due to increasing petrol prices
Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch, with AWD and triple exhaust, breaks cover
Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch, with AWD and triple exhaust, breaks cover
2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city